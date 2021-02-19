Line Dance Screenshot
THON 2021 officially kicked off on Friday at 6 p.m., with the first Line Dance being performed around 10 minutes later.

Here are your THON 2021 Line Dance lyrics.

Nittany nation, let's take flight // altogether reach new heights  

21, our new chapter // find a cure, what we’re after  

For the kids, although apart // united always in our hearts  

Through the year, we will shine // Hey Penn State, rewind 

[VERSE 1]

Zoom takes over campus classes // Grab your sweats and blue light glasses  

Mask up, slow the spread // Wellness Days, clear your head  

New horizons we envision // Serve and celebrate tradition  

UPS man can’t compare // Woah, hold up, was that a bear?  

Baby’s closes, say farewell // Candlelight at Taco Bell  

Class Gift access, we select // Change the Code, a new respect  

Trace McSorely throws a dime // HUB Tent hangout rain or shine   

Football ends the season strong // Cardboard cutouts RAISE THE SONG  

[CHORUS]

Elevate, prepare to fly // Speakers on, Amplify  

Endless passion, as a team // WE ARE! For one dream  

FTK at center stage // Heroes found at every age  

With this mission, hope lives here // Dancing on we persevere  

[VERSE 2]

Covid makes our lives transform // Worldwide, strength reborn  

Those lost, we remember // Legacies live on forever  

Black Lives Matter, stories shared // Marching forward everywhere  

Harris a historic pick // Biden’s voted 46  

Here’s to you, RBG // Boseman in our memory  

Essential workers we salute // Sending love to Beirut   

Lakers balling in the bubble // No TP, you’re in trouble!  

SpaceX! Rocket soars // Kick is good, Fuller scores!  

[CHORUS]

[VERSE 3]

Joe Exotic, tigers roar // Can’t trust Carole anymore  

Keeping Up, leaving E! // Outer Banks, relax John B  

Clare ditches two weeks in // Tayshia, for the win 

Lime is acting pretty sus // Find imposters Among Us  

Travvy Burger tops Big Mac // McDonalds welcomes Cactus Jack  

T-Swift album? How bout two? // Harry Styles Vogue debut  

MJ Goat, The Last Dance // PS5? You have no chance  

Duet Charli, steal the show // why don’t you say so  

  

[CHORUS]

  

[VERSE 4]

Virtually, we prevail // Alumni Series, we unveil   

5K runs around the globe // Costume Drive, new wardrobe  

Trivia, orgs came to play // Sold out Roots in half a day  

Courage from our little cubs // Strength instilled in every hug   

Honesty, found inside // Wisdom gained in every stride 

Families bring tomorrow’s wonder // Moments, kids uncover  

With our Angels, journey guided // Stand together, undivided  

Past the clouds, through the sky // Rising up to unify

