THON 2021 officially kicked off on Friday at 6 p.m., with the first Line Dance being performed around 10 minutes later.
Here are your THON 2021 Line Dance lyrics.
Nittany nation, let's take flight // altogether reach new heights
21, our new chapter // find a cure, what we’re after
For the kids, although apart // united always in our hearts
Through the year, we will shine // Hey Penn State, rewind
[VERSE 1]
Zoom takes over campus classes // Grab your sweats and blue light glasses
Mask up, slow the spread // Wellness Days, clear your head
New horizons we envision // Serve and celebrate tradition
UPS man can’t compare // Woah, hold up, was that a bear?
Baby’s closes, say farewell // Candlelight at Taco Bell
Class Gift access, we select // Change the Code, a new respect
Trace McSorely throws a dime // HUB Tent hangout rain or shine
Football ends the season strong // Cardboard cutouts RAISE THE SONG
[CHORUS]
Elevate, prepare to fly // Speakers on, Amplify
Endless passion, as a team // WE ARE! For one dream
FTK at center stage // Heroes found at every age
With this mission, hope lives here // Dancing on we persevere
[VERSE 2]
Covid makes our lives transform // Worldwide, strength reborn
Those lost, we remember // Legacies live on forever
Black Lives Matter, stories shared // Marching forward everywhere
Harris a historic pick // Biden’s voted 46
Here’s to you, RBG // Boseman in our memory
Essential workers we salute // Sending love to Beirut
Lakers balling in the bubble // No TP, you’re in trouble!
SpaceX! Rocket soars // Kick is good, Fuller scores!
[CHORUS]
[VERSE 3]
Joe Exotic, tigers roar // Can’t trust Carole anymore
Keeping Up, leaving E! // Outer Banks, relax John B
Clare ditches two weeks in // Tayshia, for the win
Lime is acting pretty sus // Find imposters Among Us
Travvy Burger tops Big Mac // McDonalds welcomes Cactus Jack
T-Swift album? How bout two? // Harry Styles Vogue debut
MJ Goat, The Last Dance // PS5? You have no chance
Duet Charli, steal the show // why don’t you say so
[CHORUS]
[VERSE 4]
Virtually, we prevail // Alumni Series, we unveil
5K runs around the globe // Costume Drive, new wardrobe
Trivia, orgs came to play // Sold out Roots in half a day
Courage from our little cubs // Strength instilled in every hug
Honesty, found inside // Wisdom gained in every stride
Families bring tomorrow’s wonder // Moments, kids uncover
With our Angels, journey guided // Stand together, undivided
Past the clouds, through the sky // Rising up to unify
