THON 2022, line dance

Dancer Relations captains perform the line dance during Penn State THON at the Bryce Jordan Center on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 in University Park, Pa.

 Caleb Craig

Whether you were in the Bryce Jordan Center or not, time flies when the THON schedule is jam packed with activities and performances.

Heading into the second half of THON Weekend 2022, here’s a recap of everything that’s happened so far.

Friday

4:30 p.m. — 667 dancers enter the BJC through the human tunnel

6 p.m. — Dancers stand

6:15 p.m. — FIRST LINE DANCE

THON 2022, Dancer Relations captain teaches line dance

A Dancer Relations captain teaches the line dance during Penn State THON at the Bryce Jordan Center on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 in University Park, Pa.

7 p.m. — THON families make their way to the stage for Kids' Mail Call

7:30 p.m. — Kids give their mighty Nittany Lion roar for the BJC

9 p.m. — Chelsea Cutler performs as THON’s Friday night headliner

THON, Chelsea Cutler

Singer-songwriter Chelsea Cutler performs during Penn State THON at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.

Saturday

12:20 a.m. — Katie Feeney makes a TikTok with the dancers (and Nittany Lion)

THON 2022, Katie Feeney

Tik Tok influencer Katie Feeney and the Nittany Lion teach dancers and attendees how to do a Tik Tok dance during Penn State THON at the Bryce Jordan Center on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 in University Park, Pa.

12:50 a.m. — Park Hill band performs hits such as “What’s New Scooby-Doo?,” “Ripped Pants” and the “Drake and Josh” theme song

1 a.m. — Moonroof and FlooringCo. fight it out in Battle of the Bands

1:30 p.m. — DJ Dosk lights up the BJC with a rave (feat. SOOOOARIIIN FLYYIINNNN, Taylor Swift, “Zombie Nation,” “good 4 u”)

3 a.m. 10 HOUR MARK. Dancers slide onto the floor for Slides of Strength

4:30 a.m. — My Hero Zero performs and features a TRUMPET SOLO

5 a.m. — Long hours in the stands start getting to people’s heads

6 a.m. — There’s a bird flying around the BJC, help.

7 a.m. — Southpaw plays pop covers

8 a.m. — Dancers participate in Olympic games

9 a.m. — Seniors recount past THONs, Hello, GREEK HOUR

10 a.m. — Dancer receive packages, and some donate hair

THON 2022, hair donation

Participants donate their hair to Wigs for Kids during the hair donation hour of Penn State THON at the Bryce Jordan Center on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 in University Park, Pa.

11 a.m. — Penn State Homecoming announces 2022 theme. Hey, is that snow outside?

12 p.m. — ESPN College Gameday runs THON segment

12:15 p.m. — Donny Burns & The Third Degree rocks the BJC with classics

12:50 p.m. — Penn State’s Singing Lions collaborates with dance group Volé

1:45 p.m. — THON announces the recipients of the Courtney O’Bryan Outstanding Volunteer Award and the Tally Sepot Memorial Scholarship Award

2:10 p.m. — Dancers clear the floor in world’s largest game of limbo

2:30 p.m. — Four Diamonds executive director and Milton S. Hershey Medical Center pediatric chair are left "speechless" after 50 years of THON

3 p.m. — THON dancers showcase their talents in the Dancer Pageant

3:30 p.m. — THON announces pageant results

4 p.m. — And we’ve reached 23 HOURS OF THON

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags