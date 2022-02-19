Whether you were in the Bryce Jordan Center or not, time flies when the THON schedule is jam packed with activities and performances.

Heading into the second half of THON Weekend 2022, here’s a recap of everything that’s happened so far.

Friday

4:30 p.m. — 667 dancers enter the BJC through the human tunnel

6 p.m. — Dancers stand

6:15 p.m. — FIRST LINE DANCE

7 p.m. — THON families make their way to the stage for Kids' Mail Call

7:30 p.m. — Kids give their mighty Nittany Lion roar for the BJC

9 p.m. — Chelsea Cutler performs as THON’s Friday night headliner

Saturday

12:20 a.m. — Katie Feeney makes a TikTok with the dancers (and Nittany Lion)

12:50 a.m. — Park Hill band performs hits such as “What’s New Scooby-Doo?,” “Ripped Pants” and the “Drake and Josh” theme song

1 a.m. — Moonroof and FlooringCo. fight it out in Battle of the Bands

1:30 p.m. — DJ Dosk lights up the BJC with a rave (feat. SOOOOARIIIN FLYYIINNNN, Taylor Swift, “Zombie Nation,” “good 4 u”)

ruh roh raggy pic.twitter.com/CAu4fLU6JU — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) February 19, 2022

3 a.m. 10 HOUR MARK. Dancers slide onto the floor for Slides of Strength

4:30 a.m. — My Hero Zero performs and features a TRUMPET SOLO

Some more Taylor Swift — this time from My Hero Zero pic.twitter.com/ipMPBNnZxC — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) February 19, 2022

5 a.m. — Long hours in the stands start getting to people’s heads

6 a.m. — There’s a bird flying around the BJC, help.

there is a bird flying around the BJC at the moment — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) February 19, 2022

7 a.m. — Southpaw plays pop covers

8 a.m. — Dancers participate in Olympic games

9 a.m. — Seniors recount past THONs, Hello, GREEK HOUR

WATCH: Greek Hour lit up Saturday morning at the BJC https://t.co/5NuiToBSUM — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) February 19, 2022

10 a.m. — Dancer receive packages, and some donate hair

11 a.m. — Penn State Homecoming announces 2022 theme. Hey, is that snow outside?

12 p.m. — ESPN College Gameday runs THON segment

12:15 p.m. — Donny Burns & The Third Degree rocks the BJC with classics

12:50 p.m. — Penn State’s Singing Lions collaborates with dance group Volé

1:45 p.m. — THON announces the recipients of the Courtney O’Bryan Outstanding Volunteer Award and the Tally Sepot Memorial Scholarship Award

2:10 p.m. — Dancers clear the floor in world’s largest game of limbo

are we mopping or playing dancer limbo pic.twitter.com/IwxgoqLrec — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) February 19, 2022

2:30 p.m. — Four Diamonds executive director and Milton S. Hershey Medical Center pediatric chair are left "speechless" after 50 years of THON

3 p.m. — THON dancers showcase their talents in the Dancer Pageant

3:30 p.m. — THON announces pageant results

4 p.m. — And we’ve reached 23 HOURS OF THON