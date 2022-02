Penn State THON named green the winner of this year’s Color Wars on Sunday morning.

Color wars are a competition between different teams represented by a specific color, which wracks up points during the year leading up to THON Weekend.

Based on point totals, team green had the highest, followed by team red and lastly, team purple. After team purple lost, it was eliminated from Color Wars.

This year, team pink was introduced for the first time, though the color failed to make the podium.