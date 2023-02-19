From vocals and hip-hop moves to a lightsaber battle and gymnastic routines, this year’s THON Weekend 2023 Kids Talent Show has seen it all.

Twenty-four performances took center stage during the talent show at around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday in the Bryce Jordan Center. For some performers, like Harper Crimmel, this wasn’t their first rodeo.

Crimmel said this is her fourth time participating in THON and her second time dancing in the talent show. She performed with her sister Shiloh and the Penn State Lionettes Dance Team to Rihanna's “Don’t Stop the Music.”

“I was a little nervous before, but I did it, and it was fun,” Crimmel said. “The Lionettes choreographed it, and we did it.”

Harper’s mother Cindy Crimmel said the family attended THON for the first time in 2019 after Shiloh was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and they’ve been coming ever since.

“Ever since we got paired with the Lionettes, I’d say [Harper and Shiloh] fell in love with dance, and they take dance classes now,” Cindy said. “The girls learned the dance in about a week.”

From making scrapbooks to participating in Candy Land adventure and Kids Mail Call, the Crimmels kept themselves busy throughout the weekend.

“We try to get involved as much as we can and be here for the students since they were here for us when we went through the treatment,” Cindy said.

For first-time performers like 6-year-old Rosalyn Miller, the nervousness doesn’t keep her from singing the "Big Time Rush" theme song in front of thousands of people and wanting to come back next year.

Miller said the most exciting thing about THON is that she “got to go on stage” even though she was “really nervous.”

Rosalyn’s mother Emily Miller said THON and Four Diamonds have been “such a blessing” to the family, especially during treatments.

“THON means that we didn’t have to worry about financial hardships throughout the entire treatment process and just the support and ever-loving friendships that we have,” she said. “No one really knows how much [THON and Four Diamonds] help until they have to go through it.”

Performing at her “fourth or fifth THON,” Devin Pulaski said she thought she did “pretty good” singing to “Could Have Been Me” by The Struts.

Pulaski said the talent show is her “favorite thing about THON” besides hanging out with other kids,

“I think that was the first time that I’ve actually felt comfortable singing it and not stuttering and stopping in the middle of the song,” she said.

Pulaski said she prepared for the talent show by singing to the tunes over and over again in the car.

“I like showing off my talent to all the kids to help them keep going,” Pulaski said.

Pulaski was treated for Wilms’ tumor for nine months in 2017, according to her father Nick Pulaski. Nick said the family has been coming to THON ever since for its “camaraderie,” with two exceptions being the pandemic and Devin’s health in the first year.

“When you find out something like your child has cancer, it stops the whole world, and many things go through your mind — one of them being financial ramifications,” Nick said. “And then... when Four Diamonds comes in, you're not paying for a dime. It alleviates one of the many stressors... in that moment in time.”

