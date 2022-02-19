With the 50 years of THON and Four Diamonds this year, a portion of THON was dedicated to those 50 years of the fight against childhood cancer.

At 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the Bryce Jordan Center, a video played about the impact of Four Diamonds over the years and the successes they have had with families so “no family has never been alone in the fight." It encouraged the audience to look forward to 50 more years after the 50 years together.

Executive Director of Four Diamonds Suzanne Graney followed the video talking about how great the impact that people are making through THON, recalled stories of her own from THON, and said the organization has “grown closer with the families and volunteers.”

She recalled how someone told her “Because of Four Diamonds, I had five extra months with my daughter.”

Graney also said that THON has fulfilled Charles Millard’s, the founder of THON’s dream and introduced the new chair of pediatrics at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and Penn State College of Medicine Dr. Yatin Vyas.

Attending his first THON, Vyas said he was “speechless” and spoke to the BJC about the impact THON has been making directly to kids with cancer.

“It is so hard to really describe the enormity and the meaningfulness of what is happening here today,” Vyas said. “In years to come, you will know the impact of the work you are doing today.”

He said that cancer was the “monstrous enemy” that children are fighting every day, but they still “persist” and continue to stand against it because of the work of THON. He even sang a bit of “I’m Still Standing” by Elton John to get the message across.

He ended his speech telling Penn State that they have stood up to cancer as well.

“Tomorrow, music will be over. Dancing will be over. There will be silence,” Vyas said. “Listen to the silence. It speaks. Listen to your heart. It knows. It will have a tremendous impact for years to come.”

There was a chant for “FTK” three times at the end of his speech as Graney concluded the event encouraging to continue to work “For The Kids.”

“On this momentous 50th anniversary, we stand here ready to pledge our continued work together,” Graney said. “On behalf of Four Diamonds and Penn State Children’s Hospital and the Penn State College of Medicine, we pledge to continue to work with THON to find the day that we dance in celebration, and then we can say together that we can conquer childhood cancer.”

