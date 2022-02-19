Editor’s note: Opinions expressed by these three don’t represent views held by The Daily Collegian.

Another Editor’s note: The Daily Collegian is not responsible for any financial advice stated by Joe Eckstein.

If you can’t tell by all of the articles we’ve written and will continue to write throughout the weekend, the Line Dance is one of the biggest parts of THON every year.

It’s hard to attend THON for more than an hour or two without the lyrics getting stuck in your head. No matter how hard you try, the lyrics stick with you. Like really, they don’t leave.

Not all lyrics are created equal. Some are straight bangers. Others shouldn’t have made it past the first draft.

Now that it’s out there and everyone’s gotten a chance to hear the 2022 Line Dance, we decided we’d have a Line Dance lyric draft. There will be five rounds where the three best Collegian writers (Editor’s note: Debatable) — Will Aguirre, Joe Eckstein and Will Rosenblatt — pick a line.

At the end, we will each have a team composed of five different lyrics.

Round 1

Eckstein: GameStop rises, grab your stock. // Ship in Suez, six-day block

Like most reasonable people, I thought it would be a good idea to take financial advice from Reddit. r/WallStreetBets somehow convinced me that investing money in GameStop at its peak price was like investing in Apple while it was still based in Steve Jobs’ garage.

After losing nearly $200, I still haven’t sold yet in the hopes some more idiots decide to buy it. Did I also purchase the other stupid meme stocks? Yes I did. Do I regret it? More than anything. But hey, at least I haven’t bought an NFT (more on that later).

As for the Ever Given, the only thing funnier than it getting stuck would be it getting stuck while turning around. I’m guessing K-turns don’t apply to a cargo ship carrying a couple pounds of crates. All I know is if my dad was in that situation, he’d finesse that thing out like it was nothing.

Rosenblatt: High jumpers share the gold // Vaccines now for young and old.

THON was only able to return to its form because of vaccines. What does it say about Joe Eckstein that he didn’t choose this line? One has to wonder about his stance on vaccines.

Aguirre: “All Too Well,” 10 minutes long // Coney Island - Bing Bong

Admittedly, I am not the biggest Taylor Swift fan on the Collegian staff. But I know for a fact this pick will keep me from getting fired in the foreseeable future, so I’ll go with it.

On top of that, “F–k ya life, Bing Bong” practically replaced the “We Are” chant for about a month, and the sound of thousands of Penn Staters uttering the phrase during every Line Dance warms my heart.

Round 2

E: Ohtani puts on a Sho // Tom Brady’s final throw

Because baseball is one of the most boring sports out there, kudos to Shohei Ohtani for making me actually keep up with the sport. I look forward to him donning the Yankees’ pinstripes in a couple of years.

As a Steelers fan, there’s nothing better than seeing Tom Brady finally call it quits. But knowing how the NFL is practically the WWE with added CTE, he’ll make some dramatic entrance like The Undertaker three games into the season.

After all, it’s pretty easy throwing checkdowns all game. I’ll refrain from the usual “system quarterback” take, but let’s get one thing straight — Jerry Rice is the GOAT.

R: Kim K couples up with Pete // Kanye moves across the street

As I write this, it’s 2:08 a.m. on Saturday and nobody has explicitly said Kanye West will not be dropping from the BJC ceiling for a “Donda 2” listening party. I don’t think we can rule it out just yet.

Also, Joe Eckstein is not qualified to write about sports — at least until someone checks his vaccination status.

A: El Jefe’s, we adore // Pass fail grading — no more

This lyric hits close to home on two fronts. For one, though my bowels may disagree, El Jefe’s is the quintessential late night drunk food and has never let me down.

Second, I would not currently be enrolled in Penn State right now if we never had pass/fail grading options.

Round 3

E: Former Royals spill the tea // Curry, king of 3’s

While I don’t honestly care about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, it did spark a pretty solid Oprah reaction picture for Twitter users.

And while Steph Curry did set the all time 3-point record, it doesn’t matter, because Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers are going all the way this year.

Game on the line, death beam pointed at the Earth — I still want Iguodala.

R: Betty golden ‘til the end // Thank you for being a…

Betty White was the only queen I knew.

Game on the line, death beam pointed at the Earth — I still want Boomin’ Betty.

A: Are you running late to class? // Grab a Spin bike, get there fast

There’s a reason all of my watches are set five minutes ahead…

Round 4

E: Messi leaves for PSG // What the heck are NFTs?

Never been a huge soccer fan, but I do know Lionel Messi has a behemoth of a dog. It feels like every other day a new soccer league gets created that only plays games at 4 a.m. EST.

I learned from my mistake with GameStop and realized how absolutely stupid NFTs are. As I type this out, I plan on screenshotting more, because I can. I don’t care about your “blockchain,” I have this amazing function on my phone where I press the volume and off button at the same time and voila — your NFT is mine.

Also, they have to be the ugliest things I’ve ever seen. When Jimmy Fallon starts flexing a “bored ape,” that can only mean one thing — the revolution is approaching.

R: JoJo’s pride inspires all // Simmons, please just dunk the ball

Got to give it to them for the transition on this one. They were determined to get a Ben Simmons shot in here. That’s more than Simmons himself can say when it comes to shots.

Although Simmons was known to frequent the bars in Baton Rouge during his lone year in college, he does care about one kind of shot. It’s still unclear what his drink of choice was.

A: Bones or no bones, pug decides // “Squid Games,” record high

After 50 years, the day after THON is universally considered a “no bones” day across Happy Valley, so we can all relate to this one. But as Rosenblatt mentioned above, not sure what was going on with this transition.

To be honest, I’m not sure why this one made it into the final draft of the Line Dance. But hey, Noodles the pug never fails to brighten my day, so I don’t mind watching this clip 46 times.

Round 5

E: Madden reaches generations // “Sour” album rocks the nation

John Madden is an NFL legend who impacted the game with his keen coaching tactics and iconic calls in the booth. It’s sad to see his legacy boil down to a terrible game where players spend real money to get a special Patrick Mahomes card. Might as well waste that money on an even dumber NFT.

Also, Olivia Rodrigo swept the world with her melancholic anthem “drivers license.” I can relate heavily to that when I first got my license. I failed my driving test, because I slammed into a cone while I was parallel parking. The worst part about it all was the instructor had to get snarky and asked me “if I even practiced.”

Yes, I did, and do you know how many times I’ve parallel parked since then? Zero. I know how you feel, Olivia. Relationship trouble and getting roasted after failing your driving test are very relatable.

R: “No Way Home” live-action meme // Lawsuit battle, guess who’s free

I love a good lawsuit battle. Putting this out there for all of the lawyers to see just in case I ever need one. I love you, guys. Rest in peace to Shreveport’s finest, Johnnie Cochran.

I want to make it clear that I am not implying I may ever need one. This cannot be used against me in a court of law.

A: President Barron’s final year // Dr. Bendapudi’s here

To be honest, I couldn’t care less who the university president is. It’s Round 5, and I’m really pulling for straws on these final picks.

However, I will say the on-screen graphic displaying Bendapudi replacing Barron in the Oval Office gave me a solid chortle.

Whose team is best? The winner gets to keep their position.