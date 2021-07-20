Baseball, West Virginia

Penn State and West Virginia face off during a game at PNC Park, Wednesday, May 10, 2017, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

 Max Petrosky

Penn State's annual THON game at PNC Park has its official date — and a special guest.

The Penn State Alumni Association will partner with the Greater Pittsburgh Chapter on July 31 when the Pirates take on the Philadelphia Phillies in Pittsburgh.

Five dollars from each ticket will be donated to THON, and they're currently starting at $38 a piece.

The event will also feature a meet and greet opportunity with new Penn State men's basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry.

