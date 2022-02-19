On Saturday, dancers took to the Bryce Jordan Center stage to show off their talents in THON’s annual dancer pageant. Dancers answered questions from dancer relations hosts, who led the event at the 50th iteration of the world’s largest student-run philanthropy.

According to the hosts, the pageant is a competition where “each contestant will strut across the stage,” showing off their talents and answering questions live.

The first contestants to the stage were dancers Tess Kehoe and Ava Silverman, both seniors at Penn State who served on Eclipse’s executive board for the last two years. Kehoe and Silverman’s talent, shown virtually, was singing and playing guitar to Miley Cyrus’ “Party in the U.S.A.”

In the interview portion of their time on stage, Kehoe and Silverman showed off their favorite dance moves — including “the kitty kat” — and shared their favorite THON memory: the Final Four two years ago, when Eclipse was #1 on the fundraising leaderboard.

After their interview, contestant Noah Rothenberger, representing Phi Gamma Delta, came to the stage. Rothenberger’s talent was singing “Somewhere Only We Know” by Keane, accompanied by his friend who played the guitar.

In the interview portion of his time on stage, Rothenberger shared that Drake would be his dream artist to collaborate with, because “he’s the pop star icon” and “the King.”

Next up was Sophia Lynch for Delta Sigma Pi, who showed off her talent of juggling — balls, shoes, potatoes, candles, oranges, lightbulbs, bananas, eggs, deodorant bottles and snowballs to name a few — in a series of videos.

“It was one of those hobbies I picked up during quarantine and it just stuck,” Lynch said.

Lynch said THON is a “really special weekend,” and the event “really unites all of us here.”

Following Lynch, dancers Sofia Ardizzone and Alex Guarino, an independent couple, took to the stage as audience members watched their synchronized dance to “Roar” by Katy Perry on the big screen.

Ardizzone and Guarino gave a shoutout to their respective THON families before heading backstage.

The fifth contestants up were Mandy Sullivan and Paige Gallotta, seniors from Massachusetts representing the Earth and Mineral Science Student Council, who performed their talent of dancing to “Dancing Queen” by ABBA live.

The pair pretended to sing with hairbrushes and cartwheeled during their performance.

When they interviewed, the dancers mentioned their organization and their commitment to their THON families.

After some red carpet walks from the hosts, all of the contestants joined the stage to prepare for the results of the pageant determined by two rounds of noise level voting.

After the first round of cheers, Rothenberger, Lynch and Sullivan, and Gallotta were left. The hosts requested a drum roll as the crowd prepared to send the contestants to the podium.

The results were in — Lynch won third place, Sullivan and Gallotta won second, and Rothenberger came in first, winning the title of THON royalty. Prizes included up to $200 for the respective organizations of each winner.