As Penn State’s THON Weekend 2023 hits the halfway mark, the Dancer Relations Committee is at work helping to support the THON dancers on the floor for the 46-hour dance marathon.

Tessa Gill, who has been a member of the Dancer Relations Committee for two years, said her role in THON is as a “committee mom,” which means she helps to make sure everyone feels “involved and excited” within the committee. She also supports the “weekend warriors.”

“I foster the magic within our committee and build a community,” Gill (junior-data science) said.

Gill said she initially got involved with THON her freshman year through her greek life organization — Delta Gamma — and joined Dancer Relations the following year.

Coming from a “big Penn State family,” Gill said she initially got involved with THON because she was inspired by her parents.

“My parents danced [at THON] in 1988,” Gill said. “I always knew that THON was a big community and something that I wanted to be a part of.”

Since joining, Gill said she's been able to appreciate how much bigger THON has become since her parents danced.

Gill said she thinks involvement with THON can be seen “everywhere” at Penn State.

“It’s just the best thing to be a part of,” Gill said.

Gill said her favorite memory from THON in the past was the “magical moment” when she had to say goodbye to her dancers right before the final four hours of THON.

“I started tearing up and breaking down a little bit,” Gill said. “I was so proud of them.”

Gill said for her, the weekend is about supporting her dancers.

“I just want them to be excited and happy and feel like they accomplished something bigger than themselves,” Gill said.

Nicole Criscuolo said she’s been involved with THON for three years and on the Dancer Relations committee for two years.

“I love that we can all come together to fight to make a difference,” Criscuolo (junior-biology) said.

Criscuolo said once she decided to come to Penn State, she could not pass up the opportunity to get involved with THON.

As a Dancer Relations committee member, her role is to “take care of” the dancers she has been assigned throughout the duration of THON Weekend.

Criscuolo's position is a “weekend warrior,” where she acts as a leader on her committee to help other committee members with anything they may need assistance with throughout the weekend. She noted another responsibility of the weekend warriors is to be on the floor supporting the dancers during the final four hours.

“I’ve met the most amazing people through being involved with THON,” Criscuolo said.

George Angelakis said as a Dancer Relations Committee member, his role is “supporting the dancers” by helping them stretch, giving them inspiration and making sure they’re eating enough and drinking enough water.

Angelakis (junior-supply chain and information systems) said it’s his second year on a Dancer Relations committee, and he’s been involved with THON for three years.

As a weekend warrior and “second in command” in his committee, Angelakis said he will be on the floor for the final four hours to support the dancers.

Angelakis said he helps with THON in honor of his grandfather, who passed away.

“He was a great person," Angelakis said. "He helped a lot of people and he inspires me to do that every single day."

Angelakis said when he began attending Penn State, getting involved with THON was a “no-brainer.”

He's motivated to help with THON so one day people can “live without cancer.”

Angelakis encouraged others to get involved in the Dancer Relations committee because the committee’s purpose is “helping the people who inspire us all— the dancers.”

“By inspiring the dancers, you’re inspiring all the families we know and love."

MORE THON COVERAGE

Trio of Penn State student-athletes represent SAAB as dancers at THON Soccer players are known for having elite endurance, and some of them put that to the test a…