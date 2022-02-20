Staying on your feet for 46 straight hours takes a toll on the body — so each THON dancer is paired with a Dancer Relations committee member to get through the weekend smoothly.

DRCMs provide physical and emotional support throughout the weekend, such as talking to or playing games with their dancers, getting their dancer food and water, and even helping dancers stretch sore muscles.

There are countless reasons why students decide to dance in THON and just as many reasons why other students decide to become DRCMs.

Mohammed Aldhaheri was involved with THON in the past as part of a THON organization but decided to become a DRCM in his senior year.

Aldhaheri (senior-chemical engineering) said his job is to make sure his dancer is happy and healthy, and his experience as a DRCM has increased his engagement with the cause.

“I’ve always wanted to be on the floor,” Aldhaheri said. “You’re more involved when you’re on the floor… I feel more in touch with the dancers, and I’m really cool with my dancer.”

Eshmah Mirza describes THON as an experience unique to Penn Staters, and for that, she's excited to be closely involved.

Mirza (junior-finance) said she believes her role as a DRCM gives her the “best of both worlds” because she gets to experience the excitement of the spectators in the stands but the involvement of being on the floor with the dancers.

“It’s very loud and high energy, and everybody’s on their tippy toes,” Mirza said. “And it’s all bundled up in this very happy box.”

Emma Geiser said being a DRCM is her first time being part of a THON committee, and her experience thus far has been emotional.

“Literally the second I walked through the door — I was sobbing.” Geiser (junior-labor and human resources and Spanish) said.

Geiser also said it’s important to remember “why you’re really here.”

“[The dancers] are putting their bodies through hell for an amazing cause,” Geiser said. “I don’t even know how to describe it. It brings so much joy to my heart.”

DRCM Jake Rutan was inspired to join the committee because of a family connection — his sister danced in THON during his freshman year.

“I knew how much the DRCMs helped her out, so I knew I wanted to do that,” Rutan (senior-management) said.

Rutan said although the weekend gets tiring for committee members and dancers, it’s important to keep the ultimate cause of THON in mind.

“At the end of the day, it’s for the kids, and what these dancers are doing is so incredible,” Rutan said. “To be a part of it is the most amazing thing.”

