One of the main intentions of THON Weekend at Penn State is for dancers to remain standing for the entire 46-hour event. But dancers are not alone on the floor — Dancer Relations committee members are there to offer support.

DRCMs work to “ensure the safety and the physical and emotional well-being of all dancers,” according to THON’s website. This year is the 50th THON, the world’s largest student-run philanthropy that aims to provide emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds families.

DRCM Stella Antimarino said her job was being a “support system throughout the entire weekend” for her “awesome” dancers.

“Basically, [it’s just being] there for the dancers so that they can support the kids in any way, shape or form,” Antimarino (sophomore-premedicine) said.

Madison Stewart and Lauren Pavlechko, the dancers Antimarino was assigned to, spoke highly of Antimarino as their DRCM.

“She’s been awesome,” Stewart (junior-architectural engineering) said. “[Lauren and I] were both DRCMs our freshman year, so we get to see both sides… she’s doing a great job.”

Pavlechko (junior-psychology) also said Antimarino has been a “nice morale boost.”

“She’s always there, throwing out our trash, offering to cut up our PB&Js, which has been really nice,” Pavlechko said. “She’s been really attentive. It’s nice to just know that somebody has your back.”

Stewart said both of her DRCMs have been “checking in” daily and have been “awesome.”

“Right now, we’re here for the kids, and that’s a huge thing,” Stewart said. “But also, we have to remember to take care of our bodies and take care of ourselves. Stella, right now next to us, is there to help us along the way.”

Dancer Lauren Brooks agreed, and said it’s “just shocking” to have a DRCM.

“It almost feels unreal at first because… someone’s there just to take care of me, and that’s not normal for a college student,” Brooks (senior-biology and psychology) said. “In something like THON, it’s just incredible to get that opportunity and know that there are so many people behind you — including your DRCM.”

Antimarino agreed that it’s “nice and comforting to know someone has your back,” and if you need something, “there’s someone in your corner waiting for you.”

Brooks said her relationship with her DRCM, Justin Bubash, is “very easygoing and relaxed.”

“It’s so important for the committee members to help us, and Justin’s been great doing that,” Brooks said. “He… [encourages] us but also [gives] us space when we need it.”

Bubash (senior-mechanical engineering) said being a DRCM for the first time was “more work that [he] expected,” but he’s been “happy to help everyone,” and it’s been a “really fun experience.”

“I’m hoping just to be able to get them through the hard parts because I know they’ve already had some hard times, and I know there’s going to be some coming toward the end,” Bubash said.

Both DRCM and dancer pairs said they went to dinner together a few weeks before THON Weekend 2022.

“Even though we figured out who we were going to be paired with a couple weeks ago, I think right off the bat, we have been already kind of close,” Antimarino said. “We clicked really well.”

Pavlechko confirmed and said it’s been a “pretty natural connection.”

“It feels like we've been friends for a really long time,” Pavlechko said. “It's nice to have them here with us.”

Bubash said through THON Weekend, his relationship with Brooks strengthened.

“I'd say we're like more than friends," Bubash said. "I think through the weekend, everyone's getting closer and being able to help them through this — I think it really forms the connection between the dancer and the committee members."

Antimarino and Bubash prepared to keep their dancers entertained by collecting videos and such from dancers’ loved ones and THON families — “little things that keep them going,” Antimarino said.

“I gave them some family stories so far — so they could remember why they're here, what they're doing this for,” Bubash said. “I bought a hacky sack so they could keep active with that. I'm going to bring a scavenger hunt for them to do, so I hope that can take a lot of time out of the weekend for them.”

Brooks said keeping her and her partner entertained is “important when [they’re] trying to not think about the fact that [they] are sleep deprived.”

For Pavlechko, the biggest thing is the “mental game of dancing,” so Antimarino’s family letters and activities have been “really important.”

“I'm sure Stella has a lot lined up for us,” Pavlechko said. “[Her and her co-DRCM, Courtney]... they're both great. We love them both very much.”

Antimarino said she was inspired to become a DRCM when she came to THON with a family friend — who was a DRCM and a captain — and watched THON recap videos on the way home from touring the university.

“She told me how much she loved the experience,” Antimarino said of her family friend. “Ever since she told me that, I knew I was going to do it.”

For Stewart and Pavlechko, the inspiration to dance came from the different ways cancer has impacted their lives.

“For the back of my shirt, it says ‘dance from dusk ‘till dawn.’ ‘Dusk’ is for Dustin, one of my good friends who is a THON child. He's doing great today,” Stewart said. “‘Dawn’ is for a family friend that recently passed away. So [it’s] for them… as well as the kids.”

Pavlechko said her grandfather recently died from cancer.

“Seeing the impact that that had on my family, I think it really helped me kind of relate more so to the THON families here,” Pavlechko said. “But also Maddie and I had a really nice moment. We were on the same freshman year committee, and the first time that we ever walked into THON, [it] took our breath away, and we looked at each other and said, ‘We're gonna do this.’”

Pavlechko said it's “really incredible to see that dream kind of come to fruition.”

Brooks said she saw “how amazing” THON was and “had to” dance when the opportunity came.

“I think it’s just such a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Brooks said. “THON is so unique in every way… but the relationship between a dancer and a DRCM is just so unique because they’re just there for you and that’s it. It’s really nice to just have that person to lean back on when you’re really struggling during times.”

Bubash said when he previously came to THON, he saw “how magical” it was for everyone.

“I thought being able to help get involved in something bigger than [everything] else was awesome,” Bubash said. “I thought it’d be really cool to do.”

DRCMs were on the floor supporting their dancers for the entirety of the weekend — occasionally switching shifts. All the dancers mentioned above, who were completing the 46-hour dance marathon for the first time, expressed gratitude for their DRCMs.

“THON is family,” Pavlechko said. “So just having each other's backs and always being there for each other is really important.”

“When I'm being there for the kids… Stella has [my] back. It's really nice to know.”

