One of the many successful sports programs at Penn State, Cael Sanderson’s wrestling program almost always puts on a show on the mat.

But what would happen if the best Nittany Lions — both past and present — showed off their dancing chops?

There are plenty of talented athletes across Penn State’s campus, but this team of Penn State wrestlers would be a tough squad to beat.

Bo Nickal

It is no secret that Bo Nickal is one of Penn State’s most respected athletes in the last decade.

The uber-talented wrestler was a three-time Big Ten Champion and a three-time national champion, too.

His fun loving and energetic personality was constantly on display during his time in Happy Valley, making him a perfect fit for this all-time pep rally team.

Anthony Cassar

Although Anthony Cassar only spent one full season as the starter for Penn State at heavyweight, his grit and perseverance made him a fan favorite.

In his only year as a starter, the former Nittany Lion earned a national title and racked up 49 wins across his collegiate career.

It’s well documented that Cassar and Nickal were close during their time at Penn State, and getting the pair back together for a dance routine would certainly not disappoint.

Roman Bravo-Young

Roman Bravo-Young, also known as RBY, is one of the most electric personalities the program has ever had.

The 133 lb. Bravo-Young is known for his acrobatic style of wrestling and would add the perfect amount of flair this squad needs.

Zain Retherford

Zain Retherford is another one of Penn State’s most beloved wrestlers.

The “Zain Train” was one of the most successful wrestlers in the history of the program, racking up three NCAA titles along with a program-record 93 straight wins.

Nico Megaludis

Nico Megaludis is Penn State’s most recent All-American at 125 pounds.

Megaludis was a four-time All-American and claimed a national title in 2016.

His size and athleticism perfectly round out this all-time wrestling prep rally team.