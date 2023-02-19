From cozy socks to fun costumes, dancers at THON Weekend 2023 wear all kinds of things on the Bryce Jordan Center dance floor.

Some dancers shared their fashion choices and motivations behind the outfits they chose to wear for the duration of the weekend.

Kerrie Fitzpatrick, a dancer representing Club Volleyball, said her fashion choices can be described as “comfy, comfy, comfy.”

Fitzpatrick (senior-kinesiology) said she wore her dancer shirt with leggings for a while, but she later changed into pajamas during the night.

“I went into full pj mode,” Fitzpatrick said. “I had pj pants on, [and] I went into my slippers and a sweatshirt.”

Fitzpatrick said she changed into shorts and a t-shirt later on when she was warmer and later sweatpants and a jacket when she was feeling cold again.

Fitzpatrick said she was inspired to get involved with THON by her two sisters — who were involved in THON — as well as seeing how “passionate and dedicated” previous Club Volleyball dancers were.

After seeing how involved her peers were, Fitzpatrick said she wanted to “get involved and share that passion.” She has now been involved with THON for four years.

Ryan Cassidy, a dancer representing Phi Gamma Nu, said all of the dancers from his organization decided to match by wearing the same navy blue sweatshirts.

Cassidy (senior-criminology) said he’s dressed “comfy” and appropriately for the cold temperatures inside the Bryce Jordan Center.

As the hours have gone on, Cassidy said he's changed between T-shirts and shorts to pants and a sweatshirt according to the temperature in the BJC.

Cassidy said his outfit is based on the theme “Frozen” and represents his organization’s THON families through the inclusion of their names on the back of the shirt. In addition to this, he wears a red and gold bandana in honor of a THON child who died.

Cassidy described his involvement with THON over the past four years as “incredible,” and dancing is his favorite way he's been involved.

“This is super fun,” Cassidy said.

Maddie McKay, who is dancing for Penn State's ski team, said she was initially inspired to get involved with THON because of her grandmother’s experience battling cancer.

McKay (senior-biochemistry and molecular biology) said after learning about how THON “could impact families,” she knew she “wanted to get involved.”

McKay was sporting her ski team THON sweatshirt with blue and yellow compression socks to match the color scheme.

Like Cassidy, McKay said she has been changing her clothes as the temperature changes in the Bryce Jordan Center.

She said she’s excited for the Final Four hours of THON, line dances and the total reveal at the end of the weekend.

“I always love Final Four,” McKay said.

MORE THON COVERAGE