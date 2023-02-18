Some Penn State students at THON have to fit 46 hours of necessities into a small fanny pack or clear bag — which often proves to not be the easiest of tasks.

According to the Bryce Jordan Center, spectators are permitted to bring Ziploc bags, clear plastic bags and small clutch bags, and each is not to exceed the strict size requirements.

To support her sorority Zeta Tau Alpha, Olivia Brown brought a few staples with her. Her bag contained a brush, GoMacro protein bars and glitter “for your face and hair."

Brown (senior-advertising and public relations) also said she steps up her survival kit with the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask. According to Brown, this is her favorite item she brought because “the weather’s cold,” and her lips get dry.

Rachel Sherman is involved in THON through Springfield, a THON Special Interest Organization.

Sherman (senior-early childhood education) brought a pack of UNO cards for one of her THON organization's THON families. She said when the family plays UNO, “it gets very intense."

Lining the bottom of Sherman's tote were a few tennis balls “to step on. It gets the bottom of the feet good."

She also brought a small blue “spikey” ball with flashing lights that she said her mom sent her to ease foot pain.

Sherman also came with a water pistol to entertain the members of THON families, but she also said she uses it on dancers to “wake them up."

“It’s a bag of random things... I’m not even sure which of them will make it out this weekend,” Sherman said.

Satyam Ghodasara (senior-biomedical engineering) said he jammed his bag with a stress ball “to throw around the crowd,” a water bottle and a pair of slides, which are "comfier" than the sneakers he wore.

Sruthi Ramesh said she's "in a couple of organizations" involved in THON, so she brought two bags to prepare accordingly.

Ramesh (sophomore-nutrition) said she uses the Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag to hold important items such as her ID because “it’s convenient," while the string bag on her back holds extra clothes for the whole weekend.

Tyler Bonasera said his bag "obviously" contains a water bottle, but he also brought protein bars for a 12-hour stay at the BJC.

Bonasera (sophomore-architectural engineering) said most of the space in his small bag is taken up by his sweatshirt, which he used "strictly" for walking to the BJC. Lastly, he brought a lint roller — which he said was for his girlfriend.

Gabe Cipollone said he packed his bag to prepare for the full 46 hours he will spend at THON with his fraternity, Phi Epsilon Sigma.

Cipollone (freshman-health policy and administration) said his favorite product in his clear fanny pack is Carmex, which he intends to use on his eyelids.

"It wakes you up,” Cipollone said.

