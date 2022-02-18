Penn State THON's surprise Friday night headliner for 2022 was singer and songwriter Chelsea Cutler, who took the Bryce Jordan Center stage at 9 p.m.

Cutler released her debut album “How to Be Human” in January 2020, and it peaked to number 23 on the Billboard 200 chart. She then released her album “When I Close My Eyes” in 2021.

Cutler said she has “never seen anything like this in her life” when she looked out into the BJC crowd.

“I can’t imagine how you dancers are feeling,” Cutler said. “I have only been dancing for a couple seconds.”

Quinn XCII, one of Cutler’s friends, was THON’s headliner last year, is in the song “Calling All Angels” with Cutler, and they toured together.

Caleb Klemick, THON’s entertainment director, announced the singer would perform on Friday night. The concert started with a big drumming solo.

Cutler was also backed up by a keyboard and DJ, using a soundboard in her performance as she danced around the stage. She also brought out a guitar for some of her slower songs.

Donning a baggy tie-dye shirt and jeans, she performed some of her popular songs — including “you were good to me," “Are You Listening," “this is how you fall in love," and more.

She also played the crowd-pleaser “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers toward the end of her performance and lead a “We Are” chant with the crowd.

The concert concluded with her standing on playing the electric guitar on the drum set, and the drummer jumped off the drum set.

Overall, Cutler rocked out at this year’s THON.

“You go to Penn State, this might be normal, but from an outside perspective, I have never seen anything like this,” Cutler said. “Don’t lose how special this moment is. The outpouring of love and dedication that you guys have is very special.”

