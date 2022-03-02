Penn State THON has come a long way since it began in 1973, and this year’s THON Executive Committee wanted to honor the 50th THON with something special: a time capsule in the Bryce Jordan Center.

Hong Yu Wong, a THON Donor Relations captain, said the time capsule is a 32-inch by 24-inch by 12-inch box.

THON, which is the largest student-run philanthropy in the world that aims to provide emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds families, released a form where submissions can be made, which Wong (senior-recreation, park and tourism management) said will remain open until March 16.

Olivia Notto, the special projects captain for the Donor and Alumni Relations committee, said the project’s organizers want to have items from THON committee members, captains, community members, alumni and donors in the time capsule to “encapsulate this year specifically and also [THON’s] history.”

Wong called some of the submissions the project has received so far “incredible.”

“We wanted people to open the capsule in the future, see items and maybe not even know what they were,” Wong said.

Notto (senior-biobehavioral health) said so far, the project has received many scrapbook papers, newspaper articles and other small items.

“We’re able to hold a lot of things in the time capsule itself,” Notto said.

Aidan Cliff, THON’s 2022 Donor and Alumni Relations: Development director, said the Executive Committee is “really excited for the next 50 years of THON.”

“Hopefully in 50 years, we have a cure, and we’re dancing in celebration, but until then, we wanted to make sure that we’re providing something to commemorate those first 50 years,” Cliff (senior-finance) said.

Notto said the committee has received a variety of submissions so far, including “vintage” pictures, THON merchandise and signed tennis balls that dancers have used to “roll their feet with.”

Wong said people have also submitted lists of former committees and committee members.

Notto said some more modern items will go into the time capsule, such as AirPods and a runner bib from this year’s THON 5K. Notto submitted a fanny pack herself, saying they are “such a huge thing at THON.”

It would be interesting, Notto said, to see if fanny packs are still used in 50 years.

According to Notto, THON’s Executive Committee will also fill the time capsule with a list of pairings of THON organizations and Four Diamonds families “to see, in 50 years, if we still have the same pairings.”

Notto said one of the most important items to go into the capsule will be a flash drive containing the 2022 Celebration of Life video. The committee will also include a YouTube link to the video — in case flash drives can not be used in 2072.

Mike Richardson, the Penn State Interfraternity Council chairman in 1981, said he donated portions of newspapers — including the full-page advertisement THON placed in The Daily Collegian for the bands that performed.

“It was only eight to 10 bands, most of it was DJs,” Richardson said.

Richardson, who graduated from Penn State in 1981 with a degree in marketing, said he’s kept a small collection of memorabilia from THON. He said he wondered “who’s going to get more value out of this” when he’s “dead and gone — family that probably won’t even open the box or actual people that are dedicated to the event in 50 years.”

He attended THON this year and had access to the floor, where he met some dancers. He said the “spirit” of what brings people together has not changed since he left over 40 years ago.

“It is probably one of the purest things you can be a part of in life — where people are doing this for 100% the right cause, no self-publicity,” Richardson said.

Richardson pointed to how large the scale of THON has become, compared to when he was involved. He said in 1981, there were 432 dancers and “maybe 400 volunteers.” This year there were over 600 dancers and 16,000 student volunteers.

“You need that many people when you’re running something that was $100,000, and now it’s [$13.7] million,” Richardson said.

Karen Kaufman, the communications chair for THON 2001, said she donated a dancer shirt from THON 2001.

The particular shirt is an extra-large — a surplus shirt that was given out to the THON committee members after the weekend was over. Kaufman said some committee members decided to celebrate with a bar crawl where they all wore their shirts. On the back of Kaufman’s shirt, someone wrote, “One bar closer,” paying tribute to the THON 1999 theme “One Step Closer.”

Kaufman, who graduated from Penn State in 2001, said she came to University Park for the 50th THON.

She thought to herself, “I’m pretty sure that shirt is still somewhere in my mom’s house.” Her mom mailed her the shirt, and then Kaufman decided to leave it for the time capsule.

THON has changed a lot in the years since 2001, Kaufman said.

“There was no DonorDrive, and we all did things very manually,” Kaufman said. “We raised money by canning and writing letters to people.”

Canning was a technique students used to raise money for THON, where students would travel across Pennsylvania, carrying buckets and asking people to donate, according to Kaufman.

Kaufman described working at THON 2001 as “a lot of paper and clipboards and not a lot of computers to check people in.”

At the end of THON 2001, the finance team sat in the HUB-Robeson Center and “[counted] cash and coins,” Kaufman said.

“It would take them such a long time,” Kaufman said.

Cliff said the time capsule will sit on the concourse of the BJC until 2072 — when it will be opened.

