Introduction

Dear Old State, the time is here

Twenty-three, Jordan year!

Former professional basketball star Michael Jordan wore No. 23.

Spread the magic of the mission

Show the world THON’s ambition

With our families we will fight

All in honor of our knight

For the kids, make them proud

Nittany Lions, let’s get loud!

Arts Fest highlight of the summer

For its 56th year, the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts was held in State College from July 13-17, 2022.

Pause on canyon, what a bummer

On Nov 16. 2022, popular downtown restaurant Canyon Pizza was closed by the State College Borough Health Department after discovering 13 health code violations. It was reopened two weeks later.

Wrestling golden reputation

Penn State wrestling won the 2022 NCAA team title in March 2022, its ninth in the past 11 seasons, and the team is currently undefeated.

Sign the beam, new foundation

The Palmer Museum of Art's new location near The Arboretum at Penn State is currently under construction.

Village Plaque pledge for better

The Penn State Student Black Caucus unveiled a new plaque in December 2022 to memorialize the 2001 Village protests with a ceremony in the HUB-Robeson Center.

The Village protest was a 10-day sit-in, where protestors from the Student Black Caucus gathered at the HUB to protest the racial climate on campus.

One Community home forever

Penn State Homecoming's poster for 2022 included "one community, a forever home," in its design.

We Complete PSU

The 2023 class gift will support Complete Penn State, a program run by the Student Success Center that provides assistance to students who encounter personal and financial hardships that could threaten their chances of graduating on time.

Giant snowball coming through

This year students rolled giant snowballs near the HUB and one time rolled it into the ground floor of the HUB.

Harlow's Movin' to first class

Jack Harlow, headlined Penn State’s annual Movin’ On festival last April.

Weekend finals, yeah I'll pass

During the fall semester’s finals week, a large snowstorm hit State College, and the university decided to move Thursday exams to Friday and Saturday of that week. Some students had to reschedule travel plans to finish their exams.

SPA shows pride, RuPaul Queens

The Penn State Student Programming Association and Penn State Opulence hosted queens from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” for a free drag show in April 2022.

Can I get more cane sauce plz?

Raising Cane’s opened on June 14 in downtown State College, and people lined up outside for the grand opening.

Lululemon, let's camp out

On Aug. 19, 2022 The Family Clothesline had a drop for Penn State Lululemon merchandise that had students lined up around the block to be the first to get them.

Think fast run fast, Chad tries out

As a prank for Eli Manning's ESPN show “Eli’s Places,” Manning went undercover as Chad Powers and tried to walk on as a quarterback for Penn State football.

34 repped in Cali

When the Penn State football players arrived at the Rose Bowl, they donned jerseys with the No. 34 in honor of Franco Harris, a former Nittany Lion and Hall of Famer with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Smell the roses Happy Valley

Penn State Nittany Lions beat the Utah Utes, 35-21 at the Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, California.

Chorus

FTK, run it back

BJC is BOOMIN'

Our next chapter time to write

WE ARE, one unit

Forty-six, dancing strong

This is right where you belong

For those here and in our hearts

Every lion plays their part

Verse 2

Population hits 8 bill

On Nov. 15, the world’s population officially hit 8 billion people, according to the U.N.

Gen Z voted to the hill

Florida Democratic nominee Maxwell Frost became the first Generation Z member of Congress in November 2022, The Associated Press reported.

Queen of England's Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth II is the first British monarch to receive a Platinum Jubilee which marks 70 years of service, according to the British Monarchy.

Platinum in her legacy

Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8, 2022.

Biden and Zelenskyy meet

U.S. President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met for a joint press conference, concerning U.S. aid in the Russo-Ukrainian War.

Iran women take the street

Mahsa Amini was a 22-year-old Iranian woman who died in police custody last week after being arrested for allegedly wearing her hijab improperly, according to the AP. Amini’s death sparked protests around the world and prompted criticisms of the current Islamic Republic of Iran, the AP said.

Justice Jackson - All rise

The U.S. Supreme Court’s first Black female justice, Ketanji Brown Jackson was sworn in on June 30, 2022.

Aaron Judge, homers fly

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge broke an American League record after hitting 62 home runs this season.

Tennis legends closing serve

Professional tennis players, Serena Williams and Roger Federer, retired from their tennis careers after last year’s U.S. Open in fall 2022.

Patagonia fights for Earth

Patagonia founder, Yvon Chouinard, transferred ownership of Patagonia to nonprofits that’s purpose is fighting climate change, according to the AP.

Bald eagles' numbers soar

The Philadelphia Eagles ended the NFL regular season with a record of 14-3 and eventually ended up in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs won 38-35.

Did we knock on Cleo's Door?

In November, archaeologists found an ancient tunnel hidden under an Egyptian temple that could potentially lead to Cleopatra’s tomb.

Webb's Cosmos shown in color

In July, NASA released images taken by the new James Webb Space Telescope, which gives astronomers the ability to see the distant universe in clearer images, according to the AP.

GPT the Al Scholar

ChatGPT is artificial intelligence that was released on Nov. 30. It is able to give conversational responses to any prompt given.

Messi best in the arena

Lionel Messi was awarded the Golden Ball award, which is given to the best player in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Vamos vamos Argentina!

The World Cup final was held in Qatar this past December. The tournament’s final was France versus Argentina, where Argentina won 4-2.

Chorus

FTK, run it back

BJC is BOOMIN'

Our next chapter time to write

WE ARE, one unit

Forty-six, dancing strong

This is right where you belong

For those here and in our hearts

Every lion plays their part

Verse 3

Bachelorette, now there's two

Unlike previous seasons, season 19 of ABC’s “The Bachelorette” included two bachelorettes.

Minions suited up for Gru

In July when the sequel “Minions: Rise of Gru” was released, it was a trend for movie goers to dress up for the occasion in formal suits and dresses.

Miles' mustache stole our hearts

Miles Teller starred in the new “Top Gun: Maverick” movie, where he had a mustache for the role. One of the more popular scenes in the movie consists of many of the main characters dancing on the beach, specifically Teller.

Nicki, SZA top the charts

After a five-year wait, SZA fans were able to listen to new songs from the artist after she released her new album “SOS” in December.

Phillies dancing on their own

The Philadelphia Phillies made their way to the highest stage in MLB, the World Series. Eventually, though, the Eagles fell in six games to the Houston Astros. The official anthem of the Phillies' postseason run was “Dancing on My Own” by Calum Scott.

MSG, Harry's home

Harry Styles held a 15-day residency at New York’s Madison Square Garden, for his tour, “Love on Tour.”

Show your outfit on rushTok

In August, TikTok videos showing the University of Alabama’s sorority rush outfits became a popular trend.

Will gets mad, Chris gets rocked

At the Oscars last March, Will Smith hit Chris Rock after hearing Rock make a joke about his wife’s alopecia.

Lea Michele, Broadway's choice

For the Broadway revival of “Funny Girl,” the Fanny Brice actress, Beanie Feldstein, was replaced with “Glee” actress Lea Michele.

Elvis rizz, Austin's voice

The Baz Luhrmann film, “Elvis,” had people swooning over Austin Butler, who took intense measures to accurately portray Elvis Presley in his acting.

Swifties cancel Ticketmaster

Taylor Swift fans sued Ticketmaster after they struggled to purchase tickets from the company. The sale of tickets for “Eras Tour” is canceled for now.

Someone make the queue go faster!

In mid November, Taylor Swift released tickets for her upcoming tour, “Eras Tour,” on Ticketmaster. The website had problems, such as crashes, upselling of tickets and people losing their tickets. This led to Ticketmaster going to trial with the Senate.

Wednesday Addams’ rise to fame

Tim Burton’s “Wednesday” made its debut on Nov. 23, 2022, and quickly rose to fame across social media, ranking third on “the most watched shows of the first week of 2023” chart.

Twitter checkmarks any name

Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk, changed around the social media site’s verification system in November. Users are now able to have a blue checkmark next to their username by paying $8 a month with Twitter Blue.

Got the wordle, took three tries

Wordle is an online puzzle where players have to guess a five-letter word in only six attempts or less. The New York Times purchased the popular game in the beginning of 2022.

Wait hold up, it's BeReal Time

BeReal is an app where, at one random point in the day, every user simultaneously is notified. Users then have two minutes to take and post a photo.

Chorus

FTK, run it back

BJC is BOOMIN'

Our next chapter time to write

WE ARE, one unit

Forty-six, dancing strong

This is right where you belong

For those here and in our hearts

Every lion plays their part

Verse 4

New beginnings to discover

Waves of change, we uncover

Greener THON a new frontier

THON is currently making efforts to make the Four Diamonds fundraiser more sustainable than in the past. The organization’s TREE fundraiser allows clubs and organizations to fundraise through recycling aluminum cans of any kind. Each bag is worth 50-80 cents credited to the specific organization.

100 days brings Hershey cheer

The largest student-run philanthropy celebrated its “100 Days ‘Til THON” event on Nov. 9, 2022, in the HUB.

El JeFTK, grand debut

El Jefe’s Taqueria in downtown State College raised over $22,000 during its first annual “El Jefe’s FTK” event. Every sale on Sept. 20, 2022, went to THON.

Week of gratitude, thank you!

In November, THON celebrated its annual Week of Gratitude. This week was designated to thank volunteers and donors who contributed to THON 2023.

Dedicate remembrance tree

Rooted in their memory

In November, the Dance Marathon Alumni Interest Group planted a red maple tree in The Arboretum at Penn State and hosted the first THON Remembrance Tree Candlelight Vigil on Nov. 10, 2022.

This tree was planted in memory of the children lost to pediatric cancer. The goal of the tree is to create a calm space for bereaved families to visit.

Shaping wisdom from the start

Endless light, honest heart

United strength, we will rise

Chris's journey courage guides

Charles Millard, the founder of Four Diamonds, started the fund to honor his son Chris Millard who died of cancer in 1972 at the age of 14.

Wishes on a shining star

Daring wizards near and far

Pass the wand to foster dreams

In this magic we believe

THON 2023’s theme is “Foster the Magic.”

MORE THON COVERAGE

THON Weekend 2023 supporters fuel up with chicken baskets, ‘staple’ concession item As hundreds of people enter the Bryce Jordan Center for THON Weekend 2023, the hunger is set…