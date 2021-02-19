As you perform the THON 2021 Line Dance, you may not understand all of the lyrical references.

We’ve broken down the meaning behind all of this year’s THON lyrics.

Nittany nation, let's take flight // altogether reach new heights

21, our new chapter // find a cure, what we’re after

This refers to it being a new year, 2021. The “cure” refers to the fight against childhood cancer.

For the kids, although apart // united always in our hearts

Through the year, we will shine // Hey Penn State, rewind

VERSE 1

Zoom takes over campus classes // Grab your sweats and blue light glasses

Many Penn State classes have been on Zoom over the past year due to the coronavirus.

During quarantine, many wore sweatpants and blue light glasses during Zoom classes.

Mask up, slow the spread // Wellness Days, clear your head

The university has been reminding students to “Mask up or Pack Up,” its slogan for the return of in-person classes.

Penn State is also holding three “wellness days” this semester since there is no spring break. The first wellness day was on Feb. 9.

New horizons we envision // Serve and celebrate tradition

UPS man can’t compare // Woah, hold up, was that a bear?

The “UPS man”was a State College deliveryman who became popular on TikTok because many students were attracted to him.

The “bear” refers to the bear that was spotted on campus last semester.

Baby’s closes, say farewell // Candlelight at Taco Bell

Baby’s Burgers and Shakes is temporarily closed as it is up for sale.

In March, there was a candlelight vigil for the downtown Taco Bell closing.

How to donate to THON 2021 Even during the first virtual THON, there are still multiple ways to contribute.

Class Gift access, we select // Change the Code, a new respect

The class of 2021 gift will create a Student Access and Equity Fund.

The “Change the Code” campaign was launched by Penn State Black Caucus, the State College NAACP and the University Park Undergraduate Association to address hate speech and racism at the university.

Trace McSorely throws a dime // HUB Tent hangout rain or shine

The reference to former Penn State football quarterback Trace McSorely is based on a song written by music artist Matty Fresh called “Trace McSorley.”

Penn State had a tent on the HUB Lawn during the fall semester so students could hang out while physically distancing on campus.

Football ends the season strong // Cardboard cutouts raise the song

Penn State football ended the season with a four-game winning streak.

Fans purchased cardboard cutouts to be put in Beaver Stadium, as fans could not attend the games in person this year.

CHORUS

Elevate, prepare to fly // Speakers on, Amplify

Endless passion, as a team // We are, For one dream

FTK at center stage // Heroes found at every age

With this mission, hope lives here // Dancing on we persevere

VERSE 2

Covid makes our lives transform // Worldwide, strength reborn

Those lost, we remember // Legacies live on forever

These verses recognize how people’s lives have changed since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. It also commemorates those who died during the pandemic.

Black Lives Matter, stories shared // Marching forward everywhere

Over the summer, Black Lives Matter protests across the nation aimed to address racial injustice after a Minneapolis police officer killed George Floyd in May.

Harris a historic pick // Biden’s voted 46

Vice President Kamala Harris became the first female vice president and the first Black and South Asian vice president in American history in 2020. President Joe Biden was elected the 46th president of the United States.

WATCH: THON 2021 Line Dance with lyrics Watch the THON 2021 line dance performed for the first time.

Here’s to you, RBG // Boseman in our memory

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg died in September. She was the second woman on the U.S. Supreme Court.

In August, Chadwick Boseman, who starred in “Black Panther” and “42,” died.

Essential workers we salute // Sending love to Beirut

"Sending love to Beirut" refers to the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon. At least 190 people died and 6,500 were injured.

Lakers balling in the bubble // No TP, you’re in trouble!

The Los Angeles Lakers, the 2020 NBA Champions, played in the “NBA bubble,” along with all other NBA teams. In the bubble, all players were quarantined and lived in Disney hotels.

When the coronavirus began to spread in the United States, many people rushed to buy necessities like toilet paper, which caused a shortage.

SpaceX! Rocket soars // Kick is good, Fuller scores!

The Demo 2 was a SpaceX spacecraft that launched on May 30, 2020. SpaceX was launched by Elon Musk.

Sarah Fuller was the first female player to score a point in NCAA football history. She was a kicker for the Vanderbilt Commodores football team.

[CHORUS]

VERSE 3

Joe Exotic, tigers roar // Can’t trust Carole anymore

In March, the Netflix show “Tiger King” became popular for viewers in quarantine. Carole Baskin had a feud with Joe Exotic. They both owned ethically questionable wildlife sanctuaries.

Keeping Up, leaving E! // Outer Banks, relax John B

The reality show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” finished its run on E! Ending on its 20th season. The show will wrap up after 14 years.

Outer Banks is a mystery drama series about a group of teenagers trying to find out what happened to the father of the main character, John B.

Clare ditches two weeks in // Tayshia, for the win

Tayshia Adams replaced Clare Crawley in the leading spot on “The Bachelorette” in its 16th season. Crawley left the show after developing a close relationship with one of the contestants.

What happens during Penn State THON 2021's dancer breaks? With THON operating virtually this year, dancers will get two six-hour breaks over the cours…

Lime is acting pretty sus // Find imposters Among Us

The video game “Among Us” made waves online after a jump in popularity last fall. The game is similar to the game “mafia” where players are asked to find an “imposter” player whose main goal is to kill other players.

Travvy Burger tops Big Mac // McDonalds welcomes Cactus Jack

The Travis Scott burger was a McDonald's promotion that inspired TikTok memes for weeks.

Scott founded Cactus Jack Records.

T-Swift album? How bout two? // Harry Styles Vogue debut

Taylor Swift released two surprise albums, “folklore” and “evermore,” in 2020.

In November, Harry Styles made a controversial appearance wearing a dress on the cover of Vogue. Styles was the first man to make a solo appearance on the American cover of the magazine.

MJ Goat, The Last Dance // PS5? You have no chance

“The Last Dance” was an ESPN and Netflix miniseries that covered the career of basketball player Michael Jordan.

The PS5 made its debut in stores in 2020, causing people to frantically purchase the console.

Duet Charli, steal the show // why don’t you say so

TikTok took off in 2020, with Charli D’Amelio becoming one of the fastest stars on the app.

Doja Cat’s 2019 single “Say So” was one of the app’s most popular songs.

[CHORUS]

VERSE 4

Virtually, we prevail // Alumni Series, we unveil

This is the first year THON has occurred virtually.

THON also launched an alumni series.

5K runs around the globe // Costume Drive, new wardrobe

THON held its annual 5K virtually, which allowed members of the Penn State community to participate around the world.

Trivia, orgs came to play // Sold out Roots in half a day

Students were able to donate to THON through a purchase of a meal at the restaurant Roots one day during the fall semester.

Courage from our little cubs // Strength instilled in every hug

Honesty, found inside // Wisdom gained in every stride

The name “Four Diamonds” comes from a fictional story written by Christopher Millard, the son of Charles Millard, founder of Four Diamonds. In the story, a knight used four diamonds — courage, strength, honesty and wisdom — to escape the clutches of a sorceress.

Christopher died of pediatric cancer in 1972.

Families bring tomorrow’s wonder // Moments, kids uncover

With our Angels, journey guided // Stand together, undivided

Past the clouds, through the sky // Rising up to unify

