Another year of THON, another year of the Line Dance.

Some people may not understand what all of the lyrics might mean. Let’s break them down.

Our mission loud and clear // Raise your diamonds, hold them high

‘22 paint the sky // Feel the spark we create.

The mission of THON is to raise funds for children with cancer, and Four Diamonds is partnered with THON to do that.

The logo for THON 2022 is “Spark Endless Light,” and it’s firework themed.

Let me hear it… Fight on State!

[VERSE 1]

Arboretum breaks new ground // Men’s soccer, Big Ten crown

Are you running late to class? // Grab a Spin bike, get there fast

The Palmer Museum of Art broke ground at The Arboretum at Penn State and is planning to construct a new building. Penn State men’s soccer also won the Big Ten Championship back in November.

Spin bikes are also all the rage at Penn State these days, with students paying for the e-bikes to get them to and from classes.

Wellness Fund, breakthrough // Prevail Together PSU

President Barron’s final year // Dr. Bendapudi’s here

Penn State Trustees selected Neeli Bendapudi to take the office of Penn State president on May 10.

Nassib makes Penn State prouder // Students show Love is Louder

Former Penn State football player Carl Nassib, who is a current defensive end for the Raiders, publicly announced he was gay this year.

Penn Staters gathered for the “Love is Louder” event in November in opposition to Uncensored America’s Milo Yiannopoulos’ campus visit titled “Pray the Gay Away.” It was a way to support the LGBTQ community.

El Jefe’s, we adore // Pass fail grading — no more

The Mexican restaurant El Jefe’s opened its doors this year.

Pass-fail grading is no longer an option for students, as it was only implemented in the earlier stages of the pandemic.

Coach Rose legend, best alive // BJC, the big 25

Russ Rose, Penn State women’s volleyball coach, announced his retirement, ending his 43-year career with Penn State.

The Bryce Jordan Center also celebrated 25 years at the beginning of 2021.

Rookies, stats are packed // Gates are open, Beaver’s back.

There were many Penn State football players who were drafted into the NFL, including Micah Parsons, who was selected No. 12 by the Dallas Cowboys.

Beaver Stadium even opened back up this past football season for students, after its closure for the pandemic.

[CHORUS]

Light the night, get loud // Fireworks within the crowd

Shine brighter, together // Four Diamonds, forever

These lyrics reference the THON’s firework theme again and the partnership with Four Diamonds.

Angels’ lights always glow // Share their stories make them known

Hear us roar, our endless chant // Still we “dance for those who can’t”

[VERSE 2]

Juneteenth, federal holiday // Tutu’s voice is here to stay

Simone Biles stands for change// Mental wellness in the games

Occuring on June 19, Juneteenth celebrates the freedom of slaves in the United States at the end of the Civil War, and it became a federal holiday this past year.

Bishop Desmond Tutu, a South African Angelican bishop, died this past December. He was the first Black African to hold his position.

Gymnast Simone Biles opened up about her mental health during the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, and she opted out of a good portion of her events because of it.

Swap your summer winter gear // Two Olympics — one year

High jumpers share the gold // Vaccines now for young and old.

Ohtani puts on a Sho // Tom Brady’s final throw

These lyrics referenced the two Olympics that happened back-to-back due to the coronavirus.

Vaccines for the coronavirus were also released and made readily available to a large majority of the population.

Los Angeles Angels’ pitcher and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani from Oshu, Japan, won the American League MVP award in 2021.

GameStop rises, grab your stock. // Ship in Suez, six-day block

Reddit community WallStreetBets feverishly bought out GameStop stock, causing it to skyrocket to new heights.

The year 2021 saw global supply chain issues due to the “Ever Given” cargo ship getting stuck in the Suez Canal. Images of the immovable ship became a popular internet meme.

Former Royals spill the tea // Curry, king of 3’s

Messi leaves for PSG // What the heck are NFTs?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat down with Oprah after they left the royal family to discuss their departure and experiences.

NBA player Stephen Curry has the most 3-pointers in the NBA.

Soccer player Lionel Messi left the soccer league PSG.

NFTs are all the rage these days. But what the heck are they? No one really knows, but they have something to do with cryptocurrency.

[CHORUS]

[VERSE 3]

Bones or no bones, pug decides // “Squid Games,” record high

A pug named Noodle went viral on TikTok — the world waited to see every day if Noodle would have “bones or no bones.” If Noodle stayed upright, it was a “bones day.” But if he collapsed into his bed, it was a “no bones day.” A “bones day” was sure to signify good luck for the rest of the day.

The Korean show on Netflix “Squid Game” became a pop culture staple after its September 2021 release.

Madden reaches generations // “Sour” album rocks the nation

Legendary NFL coach and namesake of the “Madden NFL” video game series John Madden died on Dec. 28, 2021.

Disney star Olivia Rodrigo released her debut album “Sour,” featuring breakout hits like “driver’s license” and “good 4 u.”

“All Too Well,” 10 minutes long // Coney Island - Bing Bong

Rerecording two of her albums throughout 2021, Taylor Swift released a 10-minute version of her fan-favorite song “All Too Well” for “Red (Taylor’s Version).”

The man-on-the-street Instagram show “Sidetalk” became popular in 2021, primarily on TikTok because of a segment where an interviewee referred to President Joe Biden as Joe Byron — each episode kicks off with “bing bong.”

Betty golden ‘til the end // Thank you for being a…

Only weeks before her 100th birthday, Betty White of “Golden Girls” died at age 99 on Dec. 31, 2021.

“Friends,” Potter back at last // Don’t look up, all star cast

The casts of both “Friends” and “Harry Potter” reunited for HBO specials in 2021.

“Don’t Look Up,” a Netflix movie directed by Adam McKay, is a satirical film that has huge stars appearing constantly — including Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Timothee Chalamet and Ariana Grande, just to name a few.

Jojo’s pride inspires all // Simmons, please just dunk the ball

JoJo Siwa of “Dance Moms” came out as queer in 2021.

Ben Simmons, a former Philadelphia 76ers point guard, caused an uproar among Sixers fans because he gave up an open look under the basket in the NBA Playoffs last season.

Kim K couples up with Pete // Kanye moves across the street

Kim Kardashian reportedly started dating comedian Pete Davidson in 2021, while Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West bought a house on her street.

“No Way Home” live-action meme // Lawsuit battle, guess who’s free

The newest movie in the “Spider-Man” franchise “No Way Home” was released in 2021. And, Spider-Mans past and present in Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland recreated the meme of three Spider-Mans pointing at each other in the movie.

After being legally under her father’s control for years, Britney Spears was released from her conservatorship.

[CHORUS]

[VERSE 4]

50 years of magic moments // Retro merch bags help us own it

THON 2022 is the 50th THON. To commemorate the milestone, THON is selling retro merch.

SL, supply the fight // Moe’s, grab a bite

SL refers to the THON committee Supply Logistics, which coordinates supplying the event with necessities.

Moe’s has a location in State College.

Fam Carn launches to new space // 1 mil raised in 16 days

The annual Family Carnival — or “Fam Carn” — took place at the Penn State Multi-Sport Facility, as opposed to its usual White Building venue.

THON’s annual 16-day Dream Forward Campaign raised $1,055,836.46 this year. The campaign’s goal was $600,000.

Chris’ quest, Four Diamonds story // Sir Millard, lives in glory

Chris Millard wrote a short story about “The Four Diamonds” in 1972 before dying of cancer. His father Charles Millard then co-founded the Four Diamonds Fund — THON’s sole beneficiary — in 1972, choosing the name after Chris’ story.

Charles died On Nov. 4, 2021.

Climb the mountain, courage grows // Outsmart villains, wisdom shows

Helping others, honest practice // Win the battle, strength in action

Charles leaves his light // Reunited with his Knight

Charles’ “Knight” refers to Chris.

THON is home, lives in our hearts // Endless in the love we spark

