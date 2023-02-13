As THON Weekend 2023 approaches, 16 THON committees with over 16,500 volunteer students continue preparations for the upcoming 46-hour philanthropy event from Friday to Sunday.

Across the THON committees, 310 students act as captains for individual committees, according to Media Relations Lead Maddie Fisher. Within those committees, 3,100 students are committee members.

THON is the world's largest student-run philanthropy that aims to provide emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds families who have been impacted by childhood cancer.

Here’s a list of the 16 THON committees and their roles for THON Weekend 2023.

Communications

Director: Alexis Murphy-Costanzo

The Communications Committee is divided into four main subgroups: Organization Development; Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Volunteer Education; and Student Outreach, according to the THON website.

Organization Development aids THON chairs in decision-making throughout the year within its respective organizations.

DEI provides programming, training and facilitating conversations among THON members and its supporters.

Volunteer Education educates all THON volunteers about THON’s history as advocates for the organization.

Outreach recruits students, faculty, staff and other groups within Penn State to take part in THON.

Dancer Relations

Director: Reilly Smith

The responsibility of the Dancer Relations Committee is to maintain the physical, mental and emotional health of the dancers during THON Weekend.

Dancer Relations coordinates dancer registration, dancer storage, EMS and athletic training services, mail calls, Penn State Ross and Carol Nese College of Nursing Services and the Line Dance, according to THON’s website.

Donor and Alumni Relations — Alumni Engagement

Director: Anna Yankanich

Donor and Alumni Relations committees serve as the contact between THON and alumni supporters while working alongside the Penn State Alumni Association to engage alumni groups.

Donor and Alumni Relations — Development

Director: Haskel Canagarajah

The development branch of the Donor and Alumni Relations Committee is responsible for maintaining relationships between THON and individual donors.

These committees mainly work to sustain the financial future of THON by running campaigns to aid student organizations in THON fundraising efforts.

Entertainment

Director: Rene Richardson

The Entertainment Committee is responsible for providing music and live entertainment throughout THON Weekend and the year.

Entertainment committees are also responsible for managing the setup of the stage, lights and sound for THON Weekend while managing quality live streams for virtual participants.

Family Relations

Director: Tessa Beauchat

The Family Relations Committee serves as a liaison between THON families and THON volunteers.

These committees aim to identify the individual needs of each family during their THON journey and to create relationships between the volunteers and families.

Finance

Director: George Lesher

The THON Finance Committee securely processes the monetary donations given by donors throughout THON. Finance is responsible for determining the final total displayed at the end of each THON Weekend.

Hospitality

Director: Michael Olenick

The Hospitality Committee obtains food and beverages for THON events. These committees serve food to volunteers and dancers throughout the duration of the weekend.

Merchandise

Director: Justin Kauffman

The Merchandise Committee runs the THON retail store in the HUB-Robeson Center in addition to the online THON store.

Among the 50 committee members, they’re responsible for order management, inventory counts and distribution.

OPPerations

Director: Shayne McKernan

The OPPerations Committee is responsible for overseeing the setup, planning, maintenance and cleanup of the THON 5K, Family Carnival and THON Weekend. The committee is currently working toward making THON a zero-waste organization, according to the THON website.

Public Relations

Director: Megan Dalo

The Public Relations Committee manages THON’s social media presence by creating its own digital, written and visual content to maintain THON’s brand across the nation, the website said.

Rules and Regulations — Event Safety

Director: Tyler Saiers

Rules and Regulations focuses primarily on working to ensure the safety of every THON family, volunteer, dancer and spectator at THON events.

This committee works with Penn State University Police and Public Safety, emergency management, Environmental Health and Human Safety and EMS to ensure that all safety rules and regulations are enforced.

Rules and Regulations — Fundraising Safety

Director: Liv Murphy-Costanzo

Rules and Regulations Fundraising Safety confirms the integrity and physical safety of all volunteers’ fundraising efforts, according to THON’s website.

This committee administers the THON 2023 Rulebook, gives volunteers the resources necessary to fundraise and facilitates the use of DonorDrive, which is THON’s only online giving platform.

Special Events

Director: Will Vincent

According to the THON website, the Special Events Committee facilitates and plans all pre- and post-THON events, such as THON 5K, 100 Days ‘Til THON, Family Carnival, the THON Showcase, No Hair Don’t Care, the Closer to a Cure Celebration and all THON-related sports events.

Supply Logistics

Director: Gwen Yetter

The Supply Logistics Committee oversees all of the THON inventory locations. This committee organizes the Kids Fashion Show Costume Drive, THON Raffle, Hershey Holiday Toy Drive, Gift Card Initiative and Extra Items Drive each year, according to THON’s website.

Technology

Director: Mitch Wagner

The Technology Committee is composed of five teams: THINK, Dash, Special Projects, THON.org and Systems.

Technology captains are responsible for the technical work in regard to each platform. The committee aims to address the technical needs of the organization as it continues to expand in the coming years.

