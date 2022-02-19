THON 2022, logo on banner

A large banner with THON's logo hang in the Bryce Jordan Center during Penn State THON in University Park, Pa. on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.

 Nick Eickhoff

For the first time in THON history, the BJC was live on Zoom with Penn State Health Children’s Hospital.

Every child can’t make it to the BJC, so THON brought the BJC.

There is a livestream available every year, but this occurred as well to give those at the hospital some extra love from Penn State.

The crowd shouted “Go state. Beat cancer” five times, and then dancers raised their arms for the For Diamonds “diamond” symbol to show the kids.

