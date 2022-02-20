After over a day’s worth of dancing, I’m not sure anyone in the Bryce Jordan Center quite knows what an NFT is.

But just like the confusion regarding “non-fungible tokens,” I wasn’t sure what to expect with my first THON experience.

Being a 2+2 student, I didn’t come up to University Park until 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, when THON shifted to a virtual format. While it was great being able to witness the 46-hour dance marathon in some capacity, nothing quite compares to the event up close in the BJC.

So, as the event comes to its exciting conclusion, how was my first time?

To put it simply: Interesting.

Upon walking into my section, it took me a good five seconds before I noticed the crowd before me.

Tapping into my pretentious film side, the best way to describe seeing THON for the first time is like the opening dance scene from David Lynch’s “Mulholland Drive.”

There are, of course, some differences between Lynch’s film and the dance marathon. No matter how hard I looked I couldn’t seem to find Naomi Watts anywhere. I also don’t think THON serves as a metaphor for the current state of Hollywood.

As the night continued, press row felt more and more like an episode of “The Twilight Zone.”

Somehow a bird got into the BJC and started flying around. Considering the time of year, I don’t blame it for wanting to escape the cold. My two cents to the bird: Usually those of the avian variety fly south for the winter. Apparently someone didn’t get the memo.

I also witnessed the effects of sleep deprivation kick in for those alongside me. At what point does everything become funny? For Collegian photographer Caleb Craig and I, we found that 2 a.m. is when both of us became our own versions of Jerry Seinfeld and George Costanza.

However, nothing could prepare me for Andrew Porterfield, the Collegian’s digital managing editor, breaking out a pair of jeans for this occasion. Porterfield (junior-digital and print journalism) is known for rocking cozy fits exclusively around the office.

Not seeing him don his usual Las Vegas Raiders sweatpants was strange, but when he began practicing his Line Dance moves directly behind me, I knew we were back to our normal antics.

What wasn’t as funny was witnessing James Engel, Collegian baseball reporter, consume a chicken strip basket with Arby’s like curly fries at 5 a.m.

Some people think Wheaties is the “breakfast of champions.” For James, he’ll take the tenders with ranch and ketchup.

I initially told myself I wouldn’t partake in the BJC’s fine cuisine. I had some hot takes regarding chicken baskets at last year’s THON and felt I couldn’t go against my words. But upon arriving for my second shift, nothing sounded better than a Chickie’s & Pete’s cheesesteak.

As one of the Collegian’s resident “I live right outside Philadelphia when in reality I’m actually from Allentown” members, I know a good cheesesteak. My expectations weren’t high even with the $12 price, but somehow I still came away feeling disappointed.

Not sure if Chickie or Pete is more at fault for this one.

Speaking of being near the Philly area, I have to give credit to the creator of the Line Dance lyrics, because I’d never be able to link JoJo Siwa and Ben Simmons together in the same line. Despite hearing it at least 20 times, I still don’t know the Line Dance. If only Andrew practiced in front of me.

Beyond overpriced steak sandwiches and an unexpected bird, my first experience with THON was one that checked off a couple of boxes. First in-person THON, first time in the BJC and the first time I contemplated eating chicken tenders before dawn.

While my sense of time may be off, I still can’t help but feel satisfied to have witnessed a Penn State staple before the curtain closes on my time here alongside friends.

Now if you’ll excuse me, there’s a Line Dance that I need to learn before leaving.