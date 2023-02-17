THON Weekend wouldn’t be complete without its ridiculously large greek letters, and THON Weekend 2023 is no exception. We ranked some of our favorites we saw lining the Bryce Jordan Center Friday night.

THON welcomes a variety of greek life organizations to support their mission For The Kids, with a lot of their letters with targeted themes liked by children.

However, as an inner child myself, I will not lie that I am partial to letters with colorful lights on them.

I am not a very artistic person, I am known for getting kicked out of my middle school art class for my “lack of talent” by my friends at home so clearly, I am the most qualified to give this year’s rankings.

After taking a look at all of the letters from greek life in the BJC, I present to you my honest ranking of the THON Weekend 2023 letters.

Honorable Mention - The Penn State Equestrian Team

For this year’s THON, I have the opportunity to watch the event from press row.

While I never get to see the front of the Penn State Equestrian Team’s letters, I admire their persistence in keeping their letters intact for the entirety of the weekend through the copious amounts of black duct tape on the back.

I will say — as I am facing long hours with very little sleep, the eyes of the cartoon lion on the back of their letters have started to scare me.

5. Phi Gamma Delta (FIJI) | Sports

I am a huge fan of the color-coordinated lights for these letters.

I am nothing if I am not a fan of color coordination. Something about the cute white sports designs contrasting with the blue cardboard is very satisfying to me.

Also, in complete honesty, the letter’s themes reminded me of when I redecorated my brother’s room as a gift. Very brand and kid-friendly, I love it.

4. Delta Upsilon | Disco

These letters are very much giving “Put Your Records On” by Corinne Bailey Rae, which is one of my favorite songs to play in the morning while getting ready.

In conjunction with the hot pink shirts, these letters definitely radiated the most positive energy. Also, who could be against the great alliteration of “Deltas at the Disco.”

These letters were also decked out with sections of sequins at the top of the letter in the shape of a disco ball.

3. Phi Kappa Sigma | Scooby-Doo

I may just be extremely hungry, but the Scooby-Doo letters made me think about “Scooby snacks.” It took everything in me not to say “ruh-roh” to the members of Phi Kappa Sigma, I refrained because I am clearly a very serious journalist.

I loved the paint and I could not get myself to stop staring at the rainbow painted “phi.” I also am a sucker for their color-coordinated lights.

I just wish they were a bit brighter because it was easy to lose these letters in a sea of flashing LED bracelets.

2. Lambda Chi Alpha | Marvel

I have to give a shoutout to Lambda Chi Alpha for their Marvel-themed letters. The quality of the letters is high, with the smooth paint and you can tell there was a strong attention to detail with the outlining of the letters and the Spider-Man eyes in the middle of the “xi.”

Overall, Marvel is always a winner with a kid-friendly audience, and the creators were extremely creative with how they used the letter shapes to depict certain Marvel characters.

I was impressed and I enjoyed the constant eye contact I had with Spider-Man himself on the other side of the BJC in press row.

1. Alpha Tau Omega and Zeta Tau Alpha | Cars

If you know me, you know that growing up in Orlando, Florida for 18 years is my only personality trait. Consequently, I am a lover of most things Disney. Please, don’t ever compare me to a Disney adult, because I will cry.

When I came into the BJC earlier this afternoon the first thing that caught my eye was the Tow Mater-themed “A”. I love the Cars cartoon characters so much that my roommates and I have little mini-figures at home that contain lollipops — for bad days only.

When one of my editors Olivia Estright told me I was going to get to write the greek letter rankings this year, I knew immediately which letters would be my number one.

Thank you to Alpha Tau Omega and Zeta Tau Alpha for making my THON Weekend 2023.

