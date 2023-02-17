The Bryce Jordan Center has been full since the start of THON Weekend, with students flooding the stands after the gates opened.

Being inside the stadium for several hours at a time, attendees have to rely on limited options for food and beverages from the various concession stands.

Here are the best options the BJC offers to those patient enough to wait in line.

Chicken baskets

Chicken baskets are a tradition like no other.

From Beaver Stadium to the BJC, the combination of the tenders and fries are sure to hit the spot at any event.

A simple dish, the chicken basket might not be the most original option offered at THON, but it’s one that is sure to bring back fond memories.

There’s also an advantage to ordering the chicken basket. Being one of the more popular foods at Penn State events, concession stands stay stocked with tenders and constantly make new ones fresh.

If you have a chance to come out to THON, make sure to get a chicken basket if you’re having trouble deciding what to get.

Buffalo chicken subs

While not the most economical choice, the buffalo chicken sub offered at the BJC can be solid.

The chicken and buffalo sauce itself can turn out to be very tasty, but the dish has come setbacks that keep it from being the best. First of all, the bread could be greatly improved for stadium-quality food.

When you’ve been at THON for hours, a buffalo chicken sub might be just what you need to get a boost of energy. The buffalo chicken sub also provides just the right level of spiciness for those that enjoy their food hot.

Soft pretzels

Another stadium classic, the soft pretzel has been a staple of athletic events for decades. While the BJC’s interpretation of the dish isn’t the best out there, it does a good enough job.

The only issues a customer might find with a soft pretzel might be overcooking from sitting in the warmer too long. The pretzel can get a little hard, which makes it hard to eat.

With so much food flying out of concession stands at the BJC, this didn’t seem to be an issue, though.

If you’re looking for a quick snack while at THON, make sure to grab a pretzel and a side of mustard to keep you energized for a few hours of dancing.

Penn State Bakery cookies

If you’re just looking to satisfy your sweet tooth, the BJC still has you covered with Penn State Bakery’s cookies.

Cookies from the Penn State Bakery are certainly one of the best snack options available to THON attendees. For the price of $3 per cookie, the BJC isn’t up-charging on these sweet treats.

The Penn State Bakery cookies are some of the best available in town, so they make a great choice for anyone planning on attending THON.

Philly cheesesteak/chicken cheesesteak

The Bryce Jordan Center also has a Chickie’s & Pete’s, a cheesesteak business. The stand has a wide range of choices like classic philly cheesesteaks, chicken cheesesteaks and, of course, crab fries.

Cheesesteak enthusiasts might not agree, but the cheesesteaks at Chickie’s & Pete’s are a tasty alternative to chicken baskets and hot dogs. Especially for a stadium-based product, the cheesesteaks are hard to outdo at THON.

As mentioned, the stand also has its famous crab fries that are sold at sports and entertainment venues across Pennsylvania. The crab fries are second to only the curly fries (on the occasion that the BJC has them) for Penn State-based fries.

If you want to snack with some friends, sharing a bucket of crab fries is always a solid option.

Barbecue pulled pork sandwich

Arguably the best bang-for-your-buck, the barbecue pulled pork sandwich is one of my personal favorites at the BJC. Costing only $8, it serves as one of the cheaper entrees available at THON.

The sandwich itself is solid, with a decent quality for an entertainment venue. It’s good enough to stand on its own without a side as well.

However, the sandwich is in desperate need of more barbecue sauce. Otherwise, it can turn out dry and bland.

With that small improvement, the barbecue sandwich could end up being a fan favorite.

