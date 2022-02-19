Donning baggy, all-black pants, a button-up and crop top, American singer, songwriter and actress Bea Miller took the Bryce Jordan Center at around 10 p.m. Saturday as THON’s second headliner.

Performing right after THON’s Pep Rally, Miller opened with songs from her repertoire like “feel something” and “song like you."

Miller released her debut album in 2015 titled “Not An Apology,” followed by albums “aurora” in 2018 and “elated!” in 2020.

After singing “like that,” Miller apologized, since the song was a little slower and promised BJC spectators the rest of her performance would be faster, as dancers are “trying to stay up.”

She then sang “bored,” “hallelujah” and “wisdom teeth.”

Miller, 23, got her start when she came in ninth place on The X Factor when she was 13 years old. She released her EP titled “Young Blood” in 2014 after she was signed to Hollywood Records.

“This next one is one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written,” Miller said before singing “outside.”

She also sang “i never wanna die” and “it’s not u it’s me” — which is by both Miller and 6LACK.

Another one of Miller’s “favorites,” titled “hate u cuz i don’t,” was a collaboration with Louis The Child — “some very good friends” of hers — and released in August 2021.

Before the last song, Miller disclosed she “learned something.” And that something was the “We Are” chant, which she shouted enthusiastically to the BJC crowd.

Miller was the second headliner at THON 2022, following Chelsea Cutler, who performed Friday night. THON is the world’s largest student-run philanthropy that aims to provide emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds families who have been impacted by childhood cancer.

To close her performance, Miller performed “I Wanna Know,” a song by NOTD that features her.

