Final Four during THON Weekend 2023 — 12-4 p.m. on Sunday — is a time some Penn State students are most anticipating throughout the weekend.

It reconnects the fun events of the weekend with the cause they're raising money for. During Family Hour, Four Diamonds families take the stage and share their personal experiences pediatric cancer.

Then, at 4 p.m. when the dancers sit, the final total is revealed.

Many Penn State students, including Avianna Pugliese, expect the Final Four will make them emotional because the hard work throughout THON is coming to an end.

“They’re almost there, they’ve powered through so much,” Pugliese (sophomore-biomedical engineering) said. “They just have to hang in for four more hours now.”

Pugliese said she has three friends dancing, and she’s spent most of the weekend in the BJC supporting them.

She said she’s expecting “lots of tears.”

Tanner Rosing is attending THON with his business fraternity and supporting members who are dancing.

He said the emotional stories told during Final Four are an important reminder of what THON is all about.

“I think it kind of brings it back all together about what it’s really about,” Rosing (freshman-marketing) said. “Like it’s ‘For the Kids’ to end the whole dance marathon.”

Byron Trueax said he has family members who have had cancer, so THON is extra meaningful to him.

“Just being there for the kids and all the family members around me, family and friends, it all just comes down to the final four,” Trueax (senior-cybersecurity analytics and operations) said.

Trueax said he plans on staying at THON until the end of the event.

Mia Ciocca said she’s been standing with her club and is currently in the middle of a 12-hour shift.

She said she’s nervous because she knows she’ll cry. However, she said that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

“I feel like a lot of people cry, and that’s seen as sad, but it’s more like you’re so proud of yourself, and you’re like, ‘We all did this. We were able to do this,’” Ciocca (freshman-agribusiness management) said. “And at the end it’s like, ‘Holy crap, we’re done with all 46 hours. We did it.’”

Kyra Phelps has been involved with THON since she was a freshman and is supporting her two best friends who are dancing this year.

She said she’s hoping for the “biggest energy” of the weekend for Final Four.

“It’s kind of hard to describe because it’s something so magical,” Phelps (senior-animal science) said. “It’s something really empowering to be a part of. It’s made me proud to be a Penn State student and part of this university.”

Natalie Hill has personal experience with pediatric cancer. She said she had a brain tumor but has been in remission for two years.

She expects her personal connections will make her more emotional during Final Four.

“I heard that there’s going to be an angel ceremony for all the kids that have passed, and I’m expecting it to be a little difficult because we’ll be so close to the end,” Hill (freshman-nursing) said.

Hill said she’s at THON to “give back and support.”

“I feel like you get closer as a community, like as a unit. We’re all part of something, and each one of us is the difference.”

