You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

WATCH: Refreshing Questions from the water fountain line at THON 2020

Follow the Collegian for everything THON.

The lines to refill water bottles at THON often get long. To help pass time, students were asked a series of 'Refreshing Questions' ranging from "who would play you in a movie" to "what you call your autobiography?"

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags