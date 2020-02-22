The lines to refill water bottles at THON often get long. To help pass time, students were asked a series of 'Refreshing Questions' ranging from "who would play you in a movie" to "what you call your autobiography?"
WATCH: Refreshing Questions from the water fountain line at THON 2020
Ben McClary
Matthew Knaub
