A few hours before THON 2020 kicked off, Four Diamonds co-founder Charles Millard and Four Diamonds executive director Suzanne Graney celebrated the growth of the philanthropy since its beginning in 1973.

Since the start of Graney’s current 10-year tenure, Four Diamonds has been able to add numerous different programs to the Penn State Children’s Hospital’s services — including additional support for the hospital's music therapy program, an arts therapy program, a peer mentoring program and new focus in pastoral care — due to the ongoing efforts of the philanthropy.

“It’s pretty incredible to see what is made possible because so many students are working for this cause,” Graney said. “In the time that I have been in my role and been part of Four Diamonds, we have seen an expansion in our research operations at Penn State Children’s Hospital and our College of Medicine, and it’s because of these funds that they chose Penn State to pursue their work.”

Regarding the money raised at THON, Graney discussed where the millions of dollars in donations are invested and how these funds will continue to create a better future for Four Diamonds families.

Four Diamonds not only has a mission to cure childhood cancer, but to find a cure that takes away the toxicity present in current treatments, Graney said.

“There is one researcher that has been talking about a particular combination of drugs. We know it will probably take another decade to come to the market, but to be able to be a part of that initial phase of discovery and to see how excited a scientist about learning something new and helping to fit the puzzle pieces together for why does one child react one way to a particular treatment and why doesn’t another child’s cancer react the same way,” she said. “When we look at research, that’s really one of the fundamental questions that we’re answering.”

The services that are provided to the children are possible because of the time and dedication implemented each year by the philanthropy, according to Graney.

THON’s ultimate total is put toward providing support for families dealing with childhood cancer — not just through the physical treatment aspect, but emotionally as well.

Graney emphasized the importance of Four Diamonds programs that “wrap around the whole” family, as well as the role that THON’s funding plays within the creation of those programs.

“To be able to see children survive and come to THON and be here a decade later, that’s one of the things that is really impactful when I look back on my time here,” Graney said. “Not just to see the passion that is still the same and that spirit of hope that is still the same — but to hear the new stories of who’s been helped because of our student efforts.”

Even after experiencing many THON celebrations, Millard said he is surprised each year at how much the philanthropy has grown due to the constant, ever-present student efforts.

The changes that have occured over the past nearly 50 years are “unimaginable”, according to Millard.

“When the kids arrived [at the first THON], it was love at first sight,” Millard said. “It’s been exciting to see, year after year, committees and thousands of students rise to the excitement of what’s going to take place. It’s fascinating from my point of view — at this stage, I sit back and relax and watch it all happen.”

Within the conference, Millard recognized the tremendous work of those involved in THON, emphasizing the growth of Penn State THON from an IFC-Panhellenic event to the largest-run student philanthropy in the world.

“I can’t imagine what has happened — it’s spectacular. When you start something, you want it to succeed, and it’s more than success,” Millard said. “When we do things for ourselves alone, and they are necessary and obvious, they die with us. When we do something for someone else, they live on. So that’s what this is all about — other people.”

THON 2020 public relations director Dan Mele and executive director Regina Duesler celebrated the recognition of THON in Pennsylvania through Senator Tom Killion’s initiative to recognize Feb. 17-23, 2020 as “Penn State THON Week” across the commonwealth.

Student volunteers dedicate over five million collective hours to THON each year and stay loyal to the cause leading up to the 46-hour event, according to Duesler. Duesler (senior-accounting and finance) said she hopes to continue this dedication far into the future — always providing support and hope for Four Diamonds families.

“To know that the impact that THON makes on the entire state and all the people that have been involved in THON throughout the years since its beginning, it's really humbling and brings us back to see the big picture,” Duesler said. “At the end of the day, no cure for cancer will ever end that emotional support. So we have a lot to keep working toward and I’m excited to see the spirit of THON continue forever.”