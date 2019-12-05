This Sunday, NFL players are allowed to wear custom cleats with the league's #MyCauseMyCleats initiative, and two former Nittany Lions will use the opportunity to promote THON.

Ravens quarterback Trace McSorley and Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki will wear custom THON cleats on Sunday, and they showcased those on social media Thursday.

McSorley said on Instagram that he will be auctioning off the cleats, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to THON.

The Ravens take on the Bills, and the Dolphins face the Jets, with both games at 1 p.m.