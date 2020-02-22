In order to accomplish their goal of standing on the floor for 46 hours, THON dancers have to sacrifice sleep.

While the dancers are likely not thinking about the impact of sleep deprivation on their bodies, changes are happening to their mental and physical states.

The amount of sleep that one gets in a night can determine their mood for the day and how well they are able to function the next day.

According to Dr. Anthony Komaroff, Editor-in-Chief of the Harvard Health Letter, most adults need an average of seven hours of sleep per night. While losing an hour or two may not have a large impact on the person’s lifestyle, getting enough sleep can improve their mood and physical health.

However, according to Jamie Eske from Medical News Today, 24 hours without sleep can lead to difficulties with processing information and mental awareness. Researchers say that not sleeping enough can have the same effect on your body as having a blood alcohol level of 0.10 percent.

According to Mikel Theobald of Everyday Health, when one sleeps, hormones that help control appetite and metabolism are produced. Whereas when one loses out on sleep there is an increase in cortisol level or stress hormones.

Everyday Health says that at 36 hours without sleep, hormones are severely impacted-people can become irrationally emotional. The ability to have motivation can be lost.

While the THON dancers are only in the Bryce Jordan Center for 46 hours, at 48 hours the brain begins to slip into “microsleeps”, Medical News Today says; this is when the brain falls asleep but the individual is not aware that it is happening. It is similar to a narcoleptic episode.

Ultimately, being a THON dancer is both physically and emotionally taxing. However on Sunday afternoon, they will be able to say that they have experienced the full extent of the Penn State THON tradition.