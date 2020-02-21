Even before THON officially begins, the Bryce Jordan Center has some interesting things going on.

Preparation starts long before the event’s start time of 6 p.m. with many people making sure the weekend goes on without a hitch.

As someone who got to the BJC five hours before the official start time, I witnessed some aspects of the venue setup that often go overlooked by THON attendees.

Below are some of the things I saw in my time walking around the BJC during Friday afternoon.

Acts doing sound checks

As soon as I made myself comfortable in press row, I was met with the blaring music of a drum set and electric guitar from an act that is set to perform at some point over the weekend.

I probably heard the words “test” and “is this good?” more in the 10 minutes of the act’s sound check than in the past whole month.

While it was definitely loud and forced my colleagues and I to yell in order to hear each other, the pre-event sound check provided some much-needed entertainment and background music while setting up.

Concession stands closed

This was to be expected, but my early arrival also meant that the many concession stands in the BJC were gated shut.

For an ever-hungry college student such as I, the inability to purchase food hurt my soul. Us media members weren’t allowed to bring outside food or drink inside the BJC, so we were inevitably stuck in a state in which we couldn’t subside our hunger.

Booths being set up in the concourse

In the hours leading up to the doors opening for the general public, committee members were setting up booths in the concourse to make the weekend experience the best it could be.

Booths such as merchandise and one simply titled “Crowd Games” were getting last-minute treatment all around the concourse.

As I made my way to the BJC, I was worried I was going to walk into a ghost town that would be quiet and with little action. That wasn’t the case, as there were still numerous people preparing for the 46-hour event.

Active committee members

Whether they were conversing in big groups on the concourse, frantically hustling around the BJC or taking a few moments to take it all in on the floor, committee members made their presence known in the final hours before THON.

The vast majority of them were doing everything with smiles on their faces as their work over the past few months culminates into this weekend’s festivities.

One group of committee members even got into a circle and were given a football-style hype message from one of their peers around three hours before the official start time. Antonio Shelton would be proud.

The pre-THON environment may not be an overwhelming time with a lot going on, but it’s still notable and an eye-opening experience.