Go Go Gadjet is back for THON 2020.

On Friday, THON announced on its Twitter account that the State College cover band will perform during the final hours of THON 2020.

Last year, Go Go Gadjet broke THON tradition when the band didn't perform during the Final Four after performing at THON for 11 consecutive years. Instead, Philadelphia-based cover band The Rockets performed during Final Four.

In its tweet, THON said Go Go Gadjet is "ready to pump up that energy" during THON weekend.

