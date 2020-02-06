With THON 2020 just around the corner, those who will be dancing at this year’s 46-hour marathon “for the kids” are already preparing.

Many dancers must prepare for THON not only physically, but mentally, and have been through a lot to prepare themselves for 46 hours on their feet.

“This will be one of the hardest but one of the greatest experiences of your life, so taking care of yourself in the weeks before THON should not be underestimated,” Dr. Philip Miller, a physician from Mount Nittany Health and former THON dancer, said via email.

Preparing your body and mind

With dancers preparing to be awake and active for 46 hours straight, it is important to make some lifestyle adjustments before THON, according to former dancer Lauren Dempsey.

Dempsey (senior-advertising), who danced as an independent dancer couple (IDC) with her partner Jenner Stunkard during THON 2019, gave up a big part of her life to ensure she would be set for THON.

“Three words: no more coffee. Get rid of all your caffeine ASAP,” Dempsey said. “Your body gets so dependent on it, and to be awake for 46 hours your body can’t depend on it.”

Miller agreed, saying that dancers should try to wean off of caffeine as much as possible, if not completely.

Dempsey also said it was important to get a “really good” night’s sleep in the weeks leading up to the weekend because “you need every ounce of it.”

“On the day prior to the big event, you should get a good night’s rest and avoid stress as much as possible,” Miller said.

Stunkard (senior-finance) said that aside from cutting caffeine, adjusting one’s diet is crucial to making sure they can be ready. This includes eating a lot of protein.

Miller added dancers should avoid “overly processed” foods, including fast food, candy, soda or anything with a lot of sugar in it.

Exercise and being active is also a crucial part of preparing, Dempsey and Stunkard said.

“I went to the gym every single day and did a mix of cardio and strength training to make sure all parts of the body are ready,” Dempsey said. “You definitely need strong thighs [because] you’re on your feet for a while.”

Both former dancers emphasized the importance of stretching to keep one’s muscles loose and in shape, recommending dancers stretch or do yoga every day.

“You definitely want to have some sort of flexibility because if you’re stiffening up at hour 12, it’s going to be a little bit harder,” Stunkard said.

Miller said regular, light exercise would be helpful, but suggested dancers do nothing “very strenuous” that would cause unnecessary muscle soreness.

Megan Reese, who also danced as an IDC in THON 2019, emphasized the importance of being active but not pushing oneself too hard.

She said dancers don’t necessarily have to run or work out every day, and it doesn’t have to be a complete lifestyle change. Instead, Reese (senior-economics) suggested dancers find little ways to be active throughout their lives.

For example, instead of taking the bus, she walked everywhere before THON.

“Being active is very important, only because then it’s not a shock for your muscles standing for that long,” Reese said. “It doesn’t need to be anything drastic, but just making sure that you’re treating [your body] well so it will treat you well.”

Reese also gave up caffeine entirely at the beginning of 2019. In addition to caffeine, Reese cut sugar out of her diet in an effort to focus on her “natural energy” to get through the weekend.

“You want to go into it in the best mental and physical space that you can be,” Reese said. “You’re never going to be able to train your body for what you’re about to do — it’s tough on your body, you’re standing for 46 hours.”

Preparing the equipment for the weekend

Some may not think about what they need to physically bring to THON, aside from themselves.

Footwear, Dempsey and Stunkard said, is what carries dancers throughout the weekend, and most of the time dancers cannot bring one pair of sneakers.

“I had a pair of running shoes, a pair of sneakers and a pair of comfy flip-flops that were actually very helpful,” Stunkard said. “It was kind of good to change up the pressure [on my feet.]”

Dempsey also planned accordingly — having a pair of stronger supportive shoes, a different supportive shoe, regular sneakers, slippers and flip-flops.

“I tried to stay with sneakers as long as possible because those are obviously the best for your knees and back and everything, but after a while your foot gets so sick of it,” Dempsey said.

Throughout the weekend, she would cycle from tighter sneakers to flip-flops and slippers to air her feet out, and then back to sneakers.

Stunkard said as the weekend went on, he found a shoe that he was most comfortable with and saved them for the most important parts of THON, like the Final Four.

In addition to footwear, bringing a few different clothing options is important, Miller said. Loose, comfortable clothing is the way to go, according to Miller.

Miller added that while food is supplied throughout the weekend, dancers should still keep a few healthy snacks — such as granola, peanut butter crackers or fruit — on them to keep their energy up.

Further advice for dancers

Dempsey, Stunkard and Reese are all involved with THON 2020 in some way or another, with all three looking forward to seeing the new crop of dancers who will stand for 46 hours.

Reese is a dancer relations committee member (DRCM) this year, meaning she is one of the volunteers who keeps track of dancers and what they want or need throughout the weekend.

She said her biggest piece of advice for new dancers is to prepare for the weekend now and build relationshipswith their DRCM.

“What [dancers are] doing is unbelievably selfless, they are taking a stance for such a cause so much greater than what they are,” Reese said. “But it’s important for this next month for them to be a little bit selfish and take care of their bodies.”

Dempsey and Stunkard are involved with Help Every Angel Live (HEAL).

In terms of advice for new dancers, Dempsey said that before dancers partake in the “incredible experience” that is THON, they should remember why they are dancing whenever their morale is down or they’re tired and hurting.

“Find your reason why before dancing — for every time you’re tired, or your feet hurt, or you know the sun is coming up but you have a lot more hours to go,” Dempsey said. “Having your reason why always in the back of your head is always a big motivator.”

Miller, a class of 2000 graduate, danced in THON himself while he was at Penn State.

He said that throughout the weekend, fatigue and lower blood sugar can cause things like irritability, mood swings, disorientation and difficulty concentrating. It’s important to stay hydrated and eat healthy food regularly to prevent these things from happening.

“Support each other, keep each other motivated,” Miller said. “You are all in this together and will remember this as one of the greatest moments in your lives.”

Throughout the 46 hours, Reese said it’s important for dancers to still take in the moment of where they are and what they’re doing.

“Be prepared, because it’s going to be such an incredible experience,” Reese said. “If you’re struggling, take a deep breath and look around you and take it all in.”

