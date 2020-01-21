Nikolette Nolte, a two-time cancer survivor and member of the Penn State women’s swim team, opened the Student-Athlete Advisory Board's annual THON lip sync battle by telling her fellow student-athletes how special THON is to her.

“THON is by far one of the greatest events I’ve ever seen,” Nolte said.

On Tuesday, Penn State student-athletes, coaches and members of the Penn State community gathered at 7 p.m. in the HUB-Robeson Center’s Freeman Auditorium to raise money for the 46-hour dance marathon.

Nine Penn State teams performed, including men and women’s ice hockey, men and women’s swimming and diving, men and women’s volleyball, women’s field hockey, men’s fencing, and women’s soccer.

Performances included the women’s soccer team’s version of “You Belong with Me” by Taylor Swift, the women’s swim team's lip sync of “Promiscuous” by Nelly Furtado, and the men’s fencing team's performance of “Baby Shark."

The battle was judged by men’s swimming assistant head coach Steve Barnes, women’s basketball head coach Carolyn Kieger and UPUA president Laura McKinney.

Before the winner was announced, Sarafina Valenti and Kerry Abello, players on the women's soccer team and dancers at THON 2020, said a few words to the crowd.

“I dance so every kid can become a Nittany Lion,” Valenti said.

The two finalists of the battle were the men’s swimming team, which lip-synced “Yeah” by Usher, and the women’s ice hockey team, which lip-synced “Feel this Moment” by Pitbull.

The crowd was electric for both performances, as those in attendance clapped with the beat and danced to the music.

Men’s swimming edged out the victory by one point, with a combined judge score of 29 out of 30.

In total, the event raised $1,282 for pediatric cancer.

Men’s ice hockey head coach Guy Gadowski and his daughter came to see his team’s rendition of “Breaking Free” from High School Musical. Gadowski said he loves the support of THON by Penn State and its student-athletes.

Rachel Weiss, a member of the women’s ice hockey team, said that even though the event was for fun, the main goal of the night was to raise money for THON 2020.

Camryn Barry, a member of the women’s swim team, helped organize the lip sync battle.

Barry said the most unique thing about the lip sync battle was the way the student-athletes were able to get more involved than usual.

“It’s hard for student-athletes sometimes to get involved just because we’re so busy,” Barry said. “We’re kind of unaware of some of the other opportunities they have, so this is really a way for us to promote THON.”