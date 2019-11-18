Since her freshman year, Courtney Manns has been growing her hair out — and now, as a junior, she felt it was time to cut her hair for THON during the 100 Days ‘Til THON Celebration.

“It’s basically like giving a piece of myself to THON, to Four Diamonds, and to the children we are helping,” Manns (junior-biobehavioral health) said.

Student volunteers donate their time, money and energy into THON — and a select few decide to go a step further, donating their hair to the cause, as well.

Every year for the 100 Days ‘Til THON Celebration, multiple students volunteer to donate their hair on stage for the nonprofit organization Wigs for Kids. Occurring again THON weekend, hair donations have become a way for students to give something more personal to children affected by childhood cancer.

Fabiola Manier donated 12 inches of her hair in honor of her aunt and her club, Changing Health, Attitudes + Actions to Recreate Girls (CHAARG).

Manieri (sophomore-nutrition) said her aunt is now 26 years cancer free, and is about to celebrate her 40th birthday.

RELATED

“She’s one of my biggest role models,” she said. “I know she wore wigs when she had cancer, so the fact I can help someone the way that someone helped her was really big.”

Manieri plans on attending a large portion of the 46 hours with CHAARG, which is getting a second THON family this year and has grown significantly as an organization with about 300 members.

Another student who donated his hair, Nikhil Patel, is the vice president of Eclipse. As a relatively new THON organization on campus, its members have reached over 400 in four years.

“Through THON, I have been able to give a lot of my time and money — this is just another thing I could easily do,” Patel (senior-cybersecurity) said. “Being able to give them my hair and a piece of that normalcy back can be a huge deal to them, and not a big deal for me to be a part of that process to deal with [cancer].”

Prior to chopping his hair off and donating it, Patel said his hair was the longest it had ever been — and it had been his plan to grow it out long enough to donate.

Eclipse’s expansion has increased the organization’s notability through THON, with the org having donated a large amount toward the total and growing its recently graduated alumni network, who can get involved through THON Nation.

“[Eclipse] kind of exploded really quickly and it’s been hard for us to keep the same family culture through 580 members, but it’s a good problem to have,” Patel said.

Prior to the 100 Days event, Allison Maloney was already familiar with the experience of donating her hair, although the last time she did was in elementary school. This past week, she donated 14 inches of her hair.

“Last year when I was at THON, I saw everyone donating their hair, and so when I was applying for my committee this year, I also signed up,” Maloney (sophomore-food science) said.

Maloney is currently on the dancer relations committee and was previously on the rules and regulations committee. She is also involved with THON through her service organization Epsilon Sigma Alpha — and she eventually hopes to dance at THON to represent her organization.

“Obviously THON raises so much money — but kids don’t worry about paying bills,” she said. “Kids do worry about losing their hair, so if there is a way I can help them feel more confident through their treatment, I would do whatever it takes.”

RELATED