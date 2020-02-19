For those who are coming to Happy Valley for THON just want to get to the Bryce Jordan Center quicker, there is some THON parking information you may want to know.

While Penn State usually has strict guidelines when it comes to parking on campus, spectators are allowed to park in multiple lots in close proximity to the BJC for free and with no permit.

Spectators can park in the Commuter Lot Stadium West, Commuter Lot Jordan East, Commuter Lot Porter North and Shields Lot, and in any lot outlined in yellow in the above map throughout the weekend for free.

Spectators may not park in the lots outlined in red, blue and orange. Those who require handicap parking may park in the lot outlined in green.

There are also no time limits or constraints for any of the available lots. Usually, you are not allowed to park in each lot between 2 and 4 a.m., but this rule has been lifted for THON weekend.

THON advises against oversized vehicles due to the sheer mass of cars that are expected to fill the lots.

Parking in downtown State College will not be affected by THON weekend, and drivers can still park there for free on Sundays as usual.