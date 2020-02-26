State College Borough Manager Tom Fountaine never imagined that his son’s experience with cancer would spark the founding of an organization responsible for raising money to fight for a cure for pediatric cancer.

In 1998, Fountaine’s oldest son, Tommy, was diagnosed with leukemia. After beating cancer, Tommy went on to graduate from Penn State and the Penn State College of Medicine, and he completed a residency and fellowship in pediatric oncology — inspired by his own journey with cancer.

Eleven years since Tommy’s diagnosis, FOTO celebrated the success of its cancer-free THON child and its collective total of over $1 million raised overall in support of THON.

Cancer is a disease that affects the entire family, according to Fountaine. FOTO was founded by Tommy brother Adam, who was inspired by Tommy’s persevering journey.

“Through Tommy’s fight against pediatric cancer, his youngest brother Adam was so inspired that he and his friends started FOTO in 2009,” Fountaine said via email. “The name FOTO comes from the first two letters of his last name (Fountaine) and the first two letters of his first name (Tommy).”

According to Fountaine, FOTO has consistently been one of the top fundraising special interest orgs.

Having so many valuable memories with FOTO throughout the years — including FOTO marriage proposals and THON experiences with Fountaine’s son Matt — Fountaine considers the organization as part of his family.

Tamra Fountaine, Fountaine’s wife and Tommy’s mother, is heavily involved with FOTO fundraising as well — including her business endeavors in the initiatives of the organization.

“Each year, Tamra makes candles from her business, Lights of Hope~Candles for Kids, for FOTO fundraisers, and she donates directly from her candle sales to FOTO,” Fountaine said. “She has participated in the FOTO videos to recognize the 10th anniversary of FOTO and the $1 million milestone in FOTO fundraising.”

FOTO president Brooks West joined the special interest organization during his freshman year at Penn State.

He has spent the last four years following in the footsteps of his older sister, a past president of the organization— who is his inspiration to give back to FOTO.

Alongside Brooks West is his twin sister and Foto’s acting family relations captain, Jenny West, who was also inspired to continue her family’s legacy through involvement and dedication to the special interest organization.

FOTO’s close connection to its families is the most important part of the organization, according to Brooks and Jenny West.

“When [our families] think of THON, they think of us. It’s a really special bond that we have with them,” Brooks said. “We almost doubled our organization in size this year, so we’ve been able to fundraise a lot more and I’m hoping we get a higher total than last year — even without canning.”

The organization collects donations to support three Four Diamonds families: the Eslingers, the Knapers and the Tramels. Being involved in the lives of these families has allowed FOTO to continue its growth as an organization and provide ever-present support for the families and children battling pediatric cancer.

“Something special that we do is we have a really, really close bond with our families. We visit them a lot, and it’s really cool to see them go off treatment,” Jenny said. “One of our families isn’t here this weekend because he’s competing at a national American Ninja Warrior competition. To see him be so strong and so successful after beating cancer — that’s what we’re all about.”

During THON 2019, Brooks and Jenny took the extra step with their support of the philanthropy and attended the 46-hour event as dancers.

Creating one of his favorite memories, Brooks spent the week before THON 2020 honoring his dancing experience by getting a tattoo in honor of the West family dancing legacy.

His most impressionable memory, however, was with the Tramels family at the end of his THON 2019 journey.

“Probably my favorite memory, though, was sitting down last year with the Tramels, our family,” Brooks said. “It was their first time at THON because [Matty Tramel] wasn’t able to come here before when he was on treatment. Just having them jump on top of us when we sat down, just experiencing that moment, was really special for me.”

THON 2020 was the first year that Matty Tramel, one of FOTO’s Four Diamonds children, was able to fully experience THON.

Seeing Tramel playing around the Bryce Jordan Center and experiencing life “as a kid” is what keeps FOTO so dedicated to supporting each Four Diamonds family, according to Jenny.

“Again with the Tramels, my favorite memory would probably be this year because this is the first year [Tramel] is completely happy and healthy.— last year was his first year off treatment, so he was still experiencing the side effects,” Jenny West said. “Watching him walk around the BJC and play with all of us, it’s really cool to see.”

To support their passion for finding a cure for pediatric cancer, FOTO integrates the organization into the everyday lives of its families.

As the family relations chair, Jenny emphasized the importance of creating a long-lasting connection because of FOTO’s never-ending mission to provide hope and support to its three families.

“Each year we visit and take a group of about 20 people to each family’s house. We have the Knaper family, and we get to play basketball with them and go to their Ninja Warrior competitions,” Jenny said. “The Tramels — with Matty who just got off treatment — we go run around and play with them… So we get to see them really often and that’s always been our relationship with them. Two of them are here now and get to support our dancers for the Final Four.”

As the organization continues to grow in size, the amount of money that FOTO has been able to raise has increased, as well.

Within this past year, the special interest organization celebrated $1 million collectively raised over the course of FOTO’s THON involvement.

Looking to the future, Brooks said he hopes FOTO continues to pursue its passion and empathy for the lives of each Four Diamonds family and grows as an organization.

“I just hope [FOTO] keeps growing and growing,” Brooks said. “I hope 10 years from now, we’ve raised another $1 million and they're still doing the same thing as one, big family with the same values we still have now.”

For Fountaine, he hopes to watch the organization that has become such a vital part of his life continue to grow for years to come.

“FOTO has been an important part of our family for the past 11 years. We are inspired by the work that FOTO does to support the three THON families they have,” Fountaine said. “We hope that FOTO continues to grow and continues to be an important part of the fight against childhood cancer through the Four Diamonds fund.”