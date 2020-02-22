Seniors are rapidly approaching the end of their collegiate journey. And though they have many ways to mark the past four years — such as Canvas submissions or football games — for seniors involved in THON, the best and most poignant measure is fancy FTK footwork.

And Line Dances are the purest distillation of this footwork.

Elena Chan’s favorite Line Dance was also her first.

With Nittany Lion ears atop her head, Chan (senior-global and international politics) said she chose her freshman year dance due to the newness of THON and the excitement it brought.

Owen Moran selected his sophomore year as his favorite, citing the simplicity of the performance and the humor of the lyrics.

As for his least favorite line dance, Moran (senior-risk management) was less certain in his selection.

“I’m torn between this year’s and last year’s Line Dance,” he said. “I swing between one and the other.”

In contrast, Jackson Brown took only a millisecond to settle on his answer, quickly saying that this year’s production was his favorite.

“Everything from the pop culture references to the dance breaks have been so precise and so beautiful,” Jackson (senior-risk management) said. “And I just love it.”

Jackson also couldn’t select his least favorite Line Dance, though he said his ambivalence results from his position as a captain.

“The dances aren’t really for me,” Jackson said. “They’re for the dancers and they’re all great.”