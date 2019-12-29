In February 2020, THON will celebrate its 47th annual dance marathon weekend — and the first THON weekend of a new decade.

From canning to DonorDrive and many memorable performances in between, the past decade has left a mark on THON history.

The total reveal — 2014

In 2014, THON broke a record that it has yet to top again by raising $13,343,517.33 for the Four Diamonds fund.

The 42nd annual dance marathon was what many volunteers described as “the best day of their lives,” as previously reported by The Daily Collegian.

After the weekend came to a close, Four Diamonds Fund co-founder Charles Millard reflected on the growing total each year, and said he believed THON’s reach has become limitless with the growing use of social media within the philanthropy.

Student death leads to a ban on canning trips — 2015

Canning became a topic of controversy in 2015, when a student died while returning to State College on a canning trip.

The female student, Vitalya Sepot, was ejected from the car traveling on the Pennsylvania Turnpike and pronounced dead at the scene.

In response to Sepot’s death, THON announced in August 2016 that canning would be phased out completely by 2019.

“We are terribly saddened by this accident and our hearts are with the friends and family of Tally as well as other students who were involved in the accident,” Katie Mailey, THON 2016 executive director, said in a press release. “The loss of one of our volunteers and the injury of others is a tragedy, and we know this will be felt throughout the community. No words can express our sorrow when learning of this accident and of Tally’s passing.”

Sept. 23 and Sept. 24, 2017 marked the final canning days for THON students, and the end of the canning era.

DNCE — 2017

As someone who has recently become known for his signature love of all things Penn State — especially Champs Downtown — Joe Jonas paid THON a visit in 2017 with his former band DNCE.

The group performed some of its own songs, including “Cake By the Ocean,” as well as “Wannabe” by the Spice Girls and “Fade” by Kanye West.

At one point, the Nittany Lion himself hopped onstage.

Jonas told the Bryce Jordan Center crowd, “We’re here for the kids,” and led the Bryce Jordan Center in a “We Are” chant.

The performance was one to remember, as it included a crowd surfing moment from Jonas himself, who then joined the dancers on the floor.

THON introduces DonorDrive — 2017-18

In November 2017, the THON donating landscape saw huge changes with the addition of DonorDrive.

DonorDrive is an online platform in which each THON organization or independent fundraiser can have its own page to collect donations for the philanthropy.

The addition of DonorDrive to THON’s fundraising efforts has made it easier for families, alumni and friends of THON to donate online, and with the removal of canning in September 2017, this has allowed for organizations to keep their fundraising totals up.

Tim Miller, the volunteer safety director for THON 2018, told The Daily Collegian in 2017 that in years prior, not having an online donation platform held THON back, especially with the growing use of social media by nonprofits.

New THON Creamery flavor announced — 2018

After 2018, Penn Staters had a new go-to Berkey Creamery flavor — THON Golden Ripple.

The new flavor was unveiled at THON 2018 and THON-goers were able to try the new flavor for the first time during THON weekend.

The THON flavor contains a chocolate ice cream base and is laced with caramel and mixed in white chocolate chips.

Part of the ice cream sales is donated to THON.

Khloe Kardashian vocalizes her support for THON — 2018

Since the beginning of the decade, Khloe Kardashian has been a vocal supporter of THON, tweeting in 2010, “How are all of my #THON dolls doing?!? Hanging in there for the kids?????? I'm sure you all are doing amazing :) xoxoxoxo.”

In 2014, she also tweeted in support of the cause, and wished the dancers luck at the beginning of the weekend.

Kardashian’s support continued in 2018, tweeting the link for her 25.8 million followers at the time to “join her” by donating.

“Every year, Penn State students come together for the largest dance marathon in the world to raise money for childhood cancer treatment and research,” she said in a tweet in 2018. “I'm proud to support @THON as they show the world what #CancerCannot do!”

Andy Grammer and Mason Ramsey in one weekend — 2019

Surprise guest performers have seemingly become a THON tradition in recent years, but 2019 broke the norm by having two celebrity guests perform over the weekend.

Singer and musician Andy Grammer and Walmart yodeler Mason Ramsey both paid a visit to the Bryce Jordan Center in February to partake in the THON festivities. Grammer said during his appearance that his own mother died of cancer, and that it “means a lot” for him to contribute to THON.

Ramsey’s performance was also a memorable one, as he performed original songs from his EP “Famous,” and “Love Sick Blues,” the song he yodeled his heart out to in a Walmart that sparked his internet popularity.

THON goes to the Hershey Medical Center through augmented reality — 2019

THON’s mission is to provide support “for the kids,” but not all Four Diamonds families with children battling pediatric cancer are able to attend the weekend-long event. THON found a way to combat the issue of distance with technology — more specifically, augmented reality.

Computer science students at Penn State worked to develop the free iOS app now available in the App Store, THON AR.

During THON weekend, posters were placed throughout the Hershey Medical Center. When children in the hospital held their iPhones or iPads up to the posters while using THON AR, the posters came to life on their screens in the form of videos.