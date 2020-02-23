“The floor” is such an integral aspect of the THON lexicon, but what really is the floor of the Bryce Jordan Center during THON made of?

The BJC’s base floor is just simple cement that the basketball court is typically put on top of for home games.

However, the BJC does things a little differently than THON.

Luke Michels, an operations captain in logistics for THON 2020, said there is something called “anti-fatigue” material on the floor at the BJC. The material is “rubber-like” in nature and is about a half an inch thick.

On top of that goes the tarp-like floor in multiple pieces that are taped together.

There are 750 individual pieces of this anti-fatigue rubber tiling that took about five hours to put down onto the entire floor of the BJC, Michels (senior-finance) said.

The anti-fatigue material is soft and supportive, meant to both literally and figuratively support the dancers and other people on the floor during THON.

“It’s really crucial for the dancers to have that, because they need the support,” Michels said. “Without it, their legs could get really tired really quickly.”