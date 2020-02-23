THON dancers are challenged to stand and stay awake for 46 straight hours during the dance marathon. However, members of some THON and greek life organizations choose to join the dancers in this challenge from the stands.

Timothy Bravo is a member of Phi Kappa Tau and chose to push himself the extra mile, standing up in the Bryce Jordan Center for all 46 hours.

Bravo’s (sophomore-criminology) older brother attended Penn State, but he had to leave before graduating because their mother was diagnosed with cancer.

“I felt like there was some unfinished work here, so I came to Penn State to continue that,” Bravo said.

Bravo was selected to be Phi Kappa Tau’s THON chair next year, and he said the opportunity means all that and more to him.

Bravo said another reason he is standing for all 46 hours is in support of his fraternity brother, Sean Krumpe, Phi Kappa Tau's THON dancer.

“If he can do it, then I should and I should be supporting him,” Bravo said.

Bravo said he regrets not being involved in THON, and that his fraternity gave him the opportunity to join the fight.

Tom Onauga, the president of the THON organization Eclipse, is also standing for all 46 hours.

Onauga (junior-psychology) is doing this because he said it feels right since Eclipse has a lot of dancers on the floor this year.

“THON means everything to me,” Onauga said. “It means love and passion.”

Onauga said he believes “inspiration” is a vital aspect of THON.

“We try to inspire the THON kids," Onauga said. "But, they end up inspiring us."