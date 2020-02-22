All kinds of Penn Staters participate in dancing the full 46 hours of THON, but a pair of women’s soccer players are representing their team down on the floor this weekend.

Kerry Abello is dancing for her first time at THON this year, but teammate Sarafina Valenti is dancing for her third time at Penn State.

“She’s kind of the vet,” Abello said. “She knows what's going on and I'm kind of taking after her, letting her take the lead on the entrance.”

Their teammates will be in attendance Saturday night for the pep rally, but they have been in contact with Abello and Valenti since THON kicked off Friday.

“A lot of them wrote us letters,” Abello said. “A few of them came to visit already, and also we’re nearing the pep rally so all of them will get to be here and we’ll get to see all of our teammates so we’re super excited.”

Abello and Valenti aren’t in it alone, though. They have several friends from other teams that they’ve been dancing with throughout the first 24 hours.

“Dancing with us, we have a volleyball player and a men’s soccer player so it's been great dancing with them,” Abello said. “We're super close with the men's soccer team, especially because we share a lot of the facilities with them, so some of them have visited too and we've gotten to hang out with them.”

Abello and Valenti, as well as women’s volleyball’s Emily Sciorra and men’s soccer’s Pierre Reedy are all dancing as part of the Student Athlete Advisory Board (SAAB).

In addition to her friends, Abello is enjoying the social aspect of the whole event.

With everyone experiencing the same struggles of standing for 46 hours, it’s easy and natural for dancers to chat amongst each other.

“My favorite part just has to be meeting new people,” she said. “I’ve met so many new people from all different areas, and it’s just been incredible to dance with them and get to know them.”

After standing for such a long time, it’s clearly very difficult to bring the energy and enthusiasm that dancers enter the BJC with Friday night.

Abello cites her friends as the reason she’s able to stay awake and dancing.

“It’s fun to be energetic and you want to have high energy all the time, but obviously it's a really long duration and then you get sleepy,” Abello said. “It's hard to keep the energy up all the time but that's why we have each other.”

The line dance is a staple of THON every year and it’s a great way to keep fatigued dancers engaged and alert.

“That’s one of the most fun things every hour; we get to do that together,” Abello said.