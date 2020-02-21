Since the first THON in 1973, almost every 46-hour dance marathon has had some kind of a theme — and an accompanying logo to match that is sure to be plastered everywhere possible.

Whether appearing on screen over the main stage or featured on t-shirts throughout the Bryce Jordan Center, the THON logo is something hard to miss at Penn State.

"With this year’s theme, 'Journey Together,' a phrase that stuck with me while designing the logo for THON 2020 was 'together we can redefine the impossible.' I am inspired THON volunteers and by the accomplishments that will be celebrated as we stand together at THON Weekend." pic.twitter.com/9l9yjSUD4P — Penn State THON™ (@THON) December 10, 2019

THON 2020’s theme is “Journey Together,” with a pink and orange logo featuring two child-like astronauts standing on a planet’s rings. The logo was revealed at THON’s annual Family Carnival event in December.

Penn State student Andrea Hinkle, the designer of the 2020 logo, said her design philosophy behind the logo was to try to truly capture the image and meaning in this year’s theme. She said she hopes her art captures what THON means.

Behind the logo

Hinkle (junior-computer science), an Oley, Pennsylvania native, came to Penn State to follow in the footsteps of her older sister, who is currently a fifth-year architectural engineering student.

She said she sees her sister as a role model, so she came to tour Penn State, falling in love with the atmosphere and the computer science program.

She picked up the graphic design minor her first year, saying she is “so happy” that she did.

While she was never actually involved with any specific THON organization or committee, she has attended THON regularly since freshman year, always amazed at the spectacle of the weekend.

“It’s just a crazy thing to be in and to take in, with all the different things going on,” Hinkle said. “You feel it all around campus, you see all these people involved.”

While Hinkle designed the logo herself, she created it in a classroom setting, receiving feedback from her peers and instructor.

During the class GD 200: Graphic Design Studio I, a requirement for all graphic design majors and minors, designing the logo is actually an assignment.

Students are tasked with making their own versions of that year’s logo based on what the theme means to them individually. THON even sends a page of notes about the theme and what it means to the greater cause of THON.

“I took that into account, I read that probably 100 times, just picking out what I really could put into a design,” Hinkle said.

This is where Hinkle’s artsy side and interest in THON came into play.

Designing the logo

Hinkle said in her graphic design class, students could bounce ideas off of each other for their respective logo designs, something Hinkle said was important and a “fun” part of the process.

“We all worked together, trying to improve each other’s logos,” Hinkle said. “It’s a really fun process.”

She began researching all the different logos of the past years and trying to draw inspiration and design concepts from them. She said past logos have all been “friendly and uplifting designs.”

THON 2019’s theme “Shape the Moment” featured a logo reminiscent of toys playing in the stars and 2018’s theme “Discovering Tomorrow’s Wonder” featured a man atop a whale also looking up at the stars.

RELATED

The general “outer space” theme THON has showcased in its more recent logos holds up with 2020’s logo, but not necessarily on purpose, Hinkle said.

Her design went through various steps and design philosophies. While she began with concepts of the outdoors, she finally landed on the idea of astronauts on a planet.

“When you’re sketching, you have to get all of the bad ideas out, but when you find something that really defines, ‘Journey Together,’ you know when you get something that’s actually really good,” Hinkle said.

“You start with a lot of things that maybe symbolize the theme, so with ‘Journey Together’ I was thinking of like, outdoor exploration or things kids would really like to do,” Hinkle said. “Then I started thinking about something like dreaming, which got more into the abstract concept that eventually became something like a planet.”

Hinkle said that as she tried different things, the graphic design department gave her positive feedback, encouraging her to push the mediums and explore new themes and design aspects.

With the final design of the planet in place, she added the finer details like the two astronauts, with one holding a flag with “2020” emblazoned across it.

The flag, Hinkle said, was actually a last-minute decision, as she added it two weeks before reveal, citing the “crazy” process that it took to make the logo what it eventually became. She was inspired to add the flag to show the symbolism of THON making it to 2020 and how “triumphant” that accomplishment is.

RELATED

While past logos have featured things like a hot air balloon and rocket ship, Hinkle said this logo is taking things to “new level” in terms of relating something like the exploration of space with the “amazing things” that THON does.

“This is 2020, we’re doing amazing things and THON is doing amazing things, unimaginable, accomplishments from these families,” Hinkle said. “I just wanted to do something that seems kind of out of reality, but it really is possible, we’re doing amazing things.”

Emily Burns, the assistant graphic design professor in the College of Arts and Architecture who taught the class, commended Hinkle for the work she put into the class and the logo itself.

"Andrea was a wonderful student to have in class — she appreciated all of the feedback from her classmates and myself even though it meant going back to the drawing board several times," Burns said via email. "She wanted to put her best work forward, and the design got really exciting after she solved a few of the initial challenges from the original sketch."

Burns described the logo as a "very unique and uplifting design."

Hinkle said she was “really happy” her design was chosen to represent THON 2020, and all her classmates were happy for her, as well.

“It was such an honor, it’s a really great feeling,” Hinkle said. “Now, seeing it all over campus is just so surreal. You just kind of make your design and you give it to someone and they run off with it.”