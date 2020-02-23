There's a room in the Bryce Jordan Center with roughly 115 “cot-like” beds, all filled with sleepy THON captains.

Dancers participating in THON are not allowed to sleep, let alone sit, at any point during the 46-hour dance marathon’s duration — but that doesn’t mean other participants can't sleep during THON weekend.

Many directors and captains work what’s more like a 70-hour weekend, coming in early Friday morning to set up and not leaving until early Monday morning after the Bryce Jordan Center clears out.

Because of this, THON has taken measures to make sure these students get sleep at some point throughout the weekend.

Bridget Horan, a communications captain for THON 2020, is also the sleep captain for the weekend, coordinating when people take their “sleep shifts.”

In total, 320 participants will sleep in the beds throughout THON 2020, according to Horan (senior-marketing).

The “sleep” department is a team effort between THON communications and technology, working closely to make sure everyone is taking the right shifts when they’re supposed to.

Students don’t get to pick their hours, but are instead assigned based on their specific committee’s schedule.

Every non-dancing THON captain and director is required to take two sleeping shifts of four hours each, totaling to eight hours of sleep across the weekend.

Horan said that her job as sleep captain is to keep everything moving along and get the participants the “sleep that they need.”

“THON’s a very physically stimulating environment, there’s colors and sights and sounds and smells everywhere,” Horan said. “I think it is 110 percent necessary,”

Horan herself came to Penn State specifically because of THON, being heavily involved in her high school’s mini-THON.

“After attending THON, I decided that there was no place other than Penn State for me, simply because of THON," Horan said.

She immediately got involved her freshman year, serving on a Dancer Relations committee for two years. She then served as a special events captain before becoming communications captain her senior year.

She said her role as sleep captain is something she has taken very seriously throughout THON weekend. She made sure everything ran smoothly and people got the sleep they needed, which she said makes THON a better time for everyone.

“It’s absolutely necessary to make sure every captain director to have that sleep, so we can do the best possible job that we can to put on the best possible event for everyone else,” Horan said.