THON is known for the dancing, the flashing lights, the bass of the music that you can feel in your chest and the chicken baskets sold in the lobby.

But what about the outfits?

Often, THON organizations will coordinate their outfits based on a theme, whether that be Disney movie-themed t-shirts or Hawaiian leis.

But for some THON-goers, the outfits and costumes are an opportunity to get a bit more creative.

Members of The Singing Lions dressed to honor the interests of their THON children.

“[I wanted] kind of just to dress like a kid,” Becca Lefkoyitz said. “Both our THON children are bereaved, but they loved unicorns and butterflies so we tried to incorporate that the best we can.”

In addition to his butterfly wings, Zach Zapico was wearing blue nail polish in memory of the group's THON child’s favorite color. He also put smiley face stickers on his face, which he said also helped to create a kid-like look.

Deanna Burns attended THON as a part of the School of Hospitality’s THON organization. Burns (junior-hospitality management) wore a rainbow tutu, rainbow knee socks and multi-colored necklaces, describing herself as “flamboyant.”

“I love making people smile, so I just wanted to be somebody that people remember and think of when they think of their THON experience,” Burns said.

Going a more nautical direction, Maddie Kepner dressed up as Dory from Finding Nemo for Omega Phi Alpha and Chi Phi.

“Our THON child really liked Finding Nemo, and you got to just keep swimming, just keep dancing,” Kepner (senior-biobehavior health) said.

Kepner said she got her Dory hat on Amazon for $15 in a two pack — her roommate was also attending THON, but dressed as Nemo.

Meghan Dullert also got her look from a bundle on Amazon, but was inspired by Delta Gamma and Delta Upsilon’s space theme to dress as an alien.

Along with Dullert (sophomore-biobehavioral health), Lexie Argirakis also dressed as an alien. As sophomores, both Dullert and Argirakis (sophomore-mechanical engineering) are attending THON for their second time.

Because she’s been to THON before, Argirakis said she was able to put together her outfit with pieces from last year.

“I love [THON],” Argirakis said. “I’ve only been here for a few hours, going to get a chicken basket and have a good time.”

