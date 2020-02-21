THON 2020 released new merchandise effective 4 p.m., Feb. 21 to kick off the THON festivities.

Among the new arrivals is a THON 1973 t-shirt. The blue shirt commemorates the year THON started — with a 2020 style.

Another new arrival is a simple, beige THON sweatshirt with “THON” stitched just below the neck.

In addition to these, THON’s merchandising team premiered new black joggers with “FTK” printed on the leg three times. The joggers are THON’s only new pants released thus far.

The team also released pink and white shirts specific to this year’s theme, “Journey Together.”

Along with these is a blue “Dance Marathon” THON shirt that also commemorates the inaugural THON in 1973.

If you’re looking for something green to go with your outfit, THON has you covered with a green t-shirt with hints of orange and yellow and the words, “Push forward be the spark...Love illuminates the Dark,” on its back.

THON also debuted a black long sleeve shirt with “For the Kids” printed on the front five times in blue and white.

The words “United in the Fight” sit front and center on THON’s final new release – a t-shirt with the quote encompassed between two blue lines.

All these items are available for purchase at the merchandising stand in the Bryce Jordan Center throughout the weekend.

