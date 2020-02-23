Three Four Diamonds families had the opportunity to share their stories with the crowd at THON at the annual Family Hour held during the Final Four hours of the 46-hour dance marathon weekend.

To kick off Family Hour, many families processioned across the stage to rounds of applause.

THON also played its yearly “Where Are They Now” video showing all of the Four Diamonds children who are alive today and what they’re up to.

The families spoke after the video.

The Lily Jordan family

The Lily Jordan family took the stage at what was their fifth THON. At age 12, Jordan was diagnosed with osteosarcoma and has been on and off treatments since.

Jordan’s mother spoke first to thank all the volunteers and offer her thoughts on THON’s impact on the family.

“This weekend is so fun but it is also very emotional for us,” Jordan’s mother said while also noting that Four Diamonds eases the pain of her daughter’s cancer.

The Jordan family had three things they wanted to do in order to come up on stage. First, they allowed their son RJ to opt out of joining them on stage for Family Hour. Second, they requested their THON organization, the Crossfit Club, join them on stage.

“If we’re going up on stage, they are too,” Jordan’s mother said.

Lastly, they let Jordan talk because, as her mother put it, “Lilly is the strongest, bravest person we all know.”

Jordan said Four Diamonds gave her a second family when she was at her lowest.

“I don’t think I can come up with the words to describe how much i’ve lost,” Jordan said.

In August 2019, Hannah Canil, one of Crossfit’s dancers, got Jordan tickets to a Jonas Brothers concert. Jordan was unable to attend due to her necessary treatments.

However, the Jonas Brothers decided to visit Jordan before their Hershey concert on Aug. 31.

The Celia Cosentino family

The Celia Cosentino family came on stage next, with 10-year-old Celia Cosentino in a wheelchair and wearing a bandana around her head.

Sara Consentino, Cosentino's mother, spoke on behalf of her daughter.

Over the course of several months, Cosentino's health began to deteriorate and she was “barely able to walk around the block.” Her symptoms included regular vomiting, loss of appetite, weight loss and headaches.

Many doctor visits later, a large mass was found on Cosentino's brain in 2018. She was diagnosed with a CNS ganglioneuroblastoma, a rare brain tumor in a rare location that would make totally removing the tumor almost “impossible,” Sara said.

The work of Four Diamonds, THON and the family’s THON org, Ultimate Frisbee, gave the family a “solid foundation” to lean on when they faced times of hardship through rounds of treatment.

“They have been a pillar of support, strength and family,” Sara said.

Her advice to those listening was to strive for three characteristics inspired by her daughter’s journey.

“Be brave, be strong, be resilient, be fierce,” she said.

After the Cosentino family spoke, THON played its 2020 “In Remembrance” video, a slideshow of all the Four Diamonds children who have died.

The William Sweger family

William Sweger was described by his mother as a child who you couldn’t help but fall in love with — someone who always reached out to anyone who needed a friend. She cited fishing as one of his passions.

On July 15, 2017 Sweger died after his battle with leukemia.

Sweger’s mother, Amy Sweger, said during his battle, “William always remained in good spirits...he never complained.”

Sweger underwent a bone marrow transplant and soon after he was able to ring the bell at Hershey Medical Center to signify the completion of his cancer treatment.

However, Sweger relapsed just five months later.

“When you ring that Hershey bell you feel like you can stop looking over your shoulder,” Amy said.

To thank their THON org, BeeHouse, Amy said, “You have been our best catch on a sunny day.”

Even after the loss of her son, Amy said she believes his death did not define him.

“William’s absence is felt every single day but so is his love,” Amy said. “Cancer cannot take away who William was.”

After the families spoke, the Singing Lions performed an a capella cover of “Dancing in the Sky" by Dani and Lizzy to honor their THON children who have died, Lexi and Kira.