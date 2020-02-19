Penn State is asking those who plan to attend THON this weekend to make sure they aren't carrying any germs into the Bryce Jordan Center.

University Health Services (UHS) urged individuals who may be sick not to attend THON this weekend, according to a press release. UHS highly recommends that any individual who displays symptoms of the flu stay out of the Bryce Jordan Center.

The release said the flu may infect children and individuals with weaker immune systems at THON.

Symptoms of the flu include feeling feverish, having chills, coughing, vomiting, or having a sore throat, stuffy nose, body aches, headaches, fatigue or diarrhea.

The release encouraged individuals to take precautions against the flu by avoiding sick people, covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or sleeve, washing hands frequently, and not sharing food and drink with others.

Penn State Student Affairs and UHS also recommended THON attendees get a flu shot prior to the weekend to protect themselves from infectious illnesses.

