Pierre Reedy has battled through injuries during his time with Penn State men's soccer and knows the significance of fighting through something difficult.

Reedy took on a whole new challenge this year and vowed to dance for THON as a part of the Student Athlete Advisory Board (SAAB).

As a first time dancer, the experience was difficult to put into words for Reedy.

“To be honest, it’s an environment that I’ve never really experienced before, being surrounded by a ton of people that are fighting for the same thing,” Reedy said.

Since 1998, SAAB has raised more than $830,000 for the Four Diamonds fund and also provides emotional support for its THON children, Isabella Messina, Colton Buckley and their families.

One of the most popular events at THON every year, the pep rally, was one of the multitude of ways that helped inspire Reedy to dance.

“The pep rally honestly got me and is what wanted me to be more involved in THON," he said. "What better way is there to do that than dance. The pep rally is one of my favorite things to do.”

Reedy and the rest of the men’s soccer team has been working behind the scenes to come up with a unique routine, in front of a what will be a packed Bryce Jordan Center.

“The Pep Rally is definitely something that I’m pumped for. We’ve been working on our dance for a couple weeks now. So, I’m hoping to take part in it tonight.”

Reedy was a team captain for a historic 2019 season and appeared in 16 games, starting in 12 and provided four assists for the Nittany Lions.

It was the first time that Reedy had seen the pitch in quite some time, as he battled through multiple injuries that kept him off the field for the past two seasons.

Now a senior, Reedy’s final months will be coming to a close, but the experiences he’s been through, like THON, are those that will stick with him far beyond his years both on and off the field.

“My time at Penn State has been incredible,” Reedy said. “The people that I’ve met, places I’ve been, relationships that I’ve built, it’s just an awesome way to cap out a great four years at the best university in the country.”