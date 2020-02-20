Penn State’s all-female hip-hop dance group, Whiplash, said it has one, ever-present goal through its involvement with THON — to give back to the world.

More specifically, the Whiplash dancers credit their dedication to philanthropy to their Four Diamonds child, Ryan Arevalo.

Dancer Rachel Zdebski joined Whiplash as a way to continue her love of dance throughout her collegiate career. Along with that, Zdebski (senior-human development and family studies) said her connection to Whiplash’s Four Diamonds family inspired her to further her involvement with THON.

“THON is a chance for me to be a part of something that is bigger than myself,” Zdebski said. “Our THON child specifically, Ryan Arevalo — we love him so much and it’s a chance for us to give everything to him on a weekend where we’re just completely selfless and able to do something greater than ourselves.”

Whiplash president Marcela Criado said she did not know much about THON when she joined the dance group’s efforts to contribute to the philanthropy’s mission.

The Guatemala native said she found herself pushed out of her comfort zone when she joined the dance group. Four years later, Criado (senior-kinesiology) described the group as her “home” in State College.

When attending THON during her freshman year at Penn State, Criado described her first impression of the Bryce Jordan Center as “a feeling that [she] has not gotten anywhere else.”

“That weekend shaped my whole THON journey throughout the years,” Criado said. “THON was a way for me to give back to the world and the kids, who are such a big part of our world.”

Unaware of the immense impact that it would have on her life at Penn State, Whiplash THON chair Alexandra Smelko auditioned for the dance group during her freshman year and joined the group’s support of the philanthropy.

Smelko (junior-marketing) said the shared passion for dance and continuous collective support transformed the team into her second family.

“THON to me means family,” Smelko said. “Being a family relations chair for Whiplash for the past two years has taught me so much about what THON means. It’s for the families. Getting to know the Arevalos has been such a blessing. Being able to be a part of their journey is something that I am so thankful for.”

Alayna Zanghetti found her love for dance at four years old, and continues to follow her passion throughout her performances with Whiplash.

Zanghetti (sophomore-advertising) didn’t know much about THON upon her arrival at Penn State. However, after her first THON experience, she understood the far-reaching importance of its mission, according to Zanghetti.

“When I actually went that weekend, I remember being in tears for the entire Final Four — experiencing meeting Ryan,” Zanghetti said. “Becoming a part of their family after he has experienced so much in his life — it means so much to give back to him.”

When searching for a way to describe her college career, Elise Dowdall said she found her “home away from home” in Whiplash, quickly becoming involved in the group’s initiatives for THON.

Regarding her reason for supporting THON, Dowdall emphasized the importance of THON’s connection to Four Diamonds and how the support of the Penn State community will create a difference in the lives of each child.

“THON, to me, is more birthdays for kids that shouldn’t even have to worry about cancer,” Dowdall said.